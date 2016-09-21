Lighten the load for students with new digital textbooks

School systems in Tennessee are beginning to phase in tablets and other digital readers. The prices are sure to come down and the competition for supplying both digital readers and e-textbooks should be beneficial to taxpayers, educators, parents and students.

Tennessee High School students in Bristol have access to laptop computers that educators say will help them with their studies. Each student must pay an annual $50 usage fee for the computer, but assistance is available for low- to moderate-income families.

Bristol is just one of many school districts looking to new technology for help in educating students. In California, school systems are replacing algebra books with digital notebooks that can also download electronic textbooks.

It’s important to note that in many areas of this country, schoolchildren are going to classes carrying backpacks that are often overloaded with textbooks, notebooks and other school supplies.

Studies show many students are carrying 10 percent to 20 percent of their body weight in those backpacks. Medical research shows these heavy loads may cause spinal discs to compress. That means as the weight of a backpack increases, so may the degree of disc compression.

There are ways to help students avoid back pain. One is to carry only what is necessary. Another is to use a backpack with padded shoulder straps and to make sure students use both straps when they wear them.

The best way to tackle the problem is to replace bulky, expensive textbooks with an affordable digital reader that is both easy to carry and user friendly.