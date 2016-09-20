Our German Sister City with Medieval roots

Johnson City's oldest such relationship with the Ecuadorian city of Guaranda was created in 1963. The newest, formalized in 1999 following decades-long earlier contacts initiated through East Tennessee State University Professor Robert Peplies, is with Teterow, Germany. Its mayoral proclamation on that occasion states that “the city of Teterow, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany, will develop friendship between the citizens of Germany and the United States of America.”

Johnson City–Tri-Cities joined seven other towns in Poland, Denmark, Lithuania, Japan, Hungary and Germany (before unification) with which Teterow holds Sister City partnerships.

One finds some significant similarities between the German and East Tennessee partner cities.

The Bristol Motor Speedway is a major racing attraction here. Teterow has a counterpart in its International Grand-Prix Speedway at the Bergring. Every month the town's official publication, the Teterower Zeitung, makes announcement of major speedway events and “the world's best” race drivers coming to them. Sweden's 2015 World-cup winner, Antonio Lindback, was noted to be in the lineup for this year's Grand-Prix race on Sept. 10.

Johnson City has the Med-Tech Corridor. Teterow has its “Biocon Valley,” which hosts high-tech facilities in medicine, environment, energy and life-sciences research fields. One such facility is Miltenyi Biothec, which produces medical equipment and pharmaceuticals for cancer treatment.

Another is Fibron AG, which employs 240 Teterowans and manufactures specialized hollow fiber synthetic membranes for dialysis treatment. A Fraunhofer Institute branch also conducts research in sustainable-energy innovations.

Jonesborough, in keeping with its history and aspiration as a railroad town, is restoring the Chuckey Depot as a railroad museum. Teterow renovated its main train station building, which was opened by Mecklenburg's Prince Frederick in 1864, and now houses an art gallery, a restaurant a hair stylist and residential apartments.

Yet our East Tennessee towns do not share with our German sister a history as a established city that goes back to Medieval times. Having received a charter from the then Mecklenburg princess in 1235, Teterow was able to celebrate its 775-year anniversary in 2010.

It is a town of about 8,500 residents located on one of many lakes for which this region of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state — adjoining the Baltic Sea — is known. One of its symbols, prominently seen on its 100-year fountain and displayed in other art pieces throughout the town, is the Hecht fish or pike. A legend about this fish, the largest in the region's lakes, is Teterow's version of a common story — of a government's well-intentioned duty of care for the common good gone awry.

The fable holds that the city's appointed fisherman caught a magnificent pike in the lake. With the annual markmen's feast, or Schutzenfest approaching, the councilmen sought to hold the fish as provision for it. Agreeing on an effective way to keep it fresh, they fastened a bell around its neck, returned it to the water and sawed a notch in the side of the boat as a marker for the release and later retrieval spot.

The fable, with an implied sense of bounty and importance of the lake and natural surrounding landscape, is part of city life and holiday celebrations in Teterow.

A Hecht-medal award annually honors citizens and organizations for extraordinary endeavors on behalf of the town or region. The 2016 citizen honoree is a sport fisherman, who has instructed children and young people on proper fishing skills for four decades. His merit, as noted in the award presentation, lay not only in imparting these, but in actively fostering in the young a caring relationship with the living world and protecting the environment around us.

Mayoral rounds of visits, folk-musician performances and art showings, soccer matches in area schools with Teterow students and mutual citizen visits and other connections have characterized the Tri-Cities-Teterow partnership for more than two decades.

Johnson City attorney Douglas J. Carter chairs the Tri-Cities Sister Cities group. Its monthly meetings are held at 100 West Watauga Avenue in Johnson City, usually on the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Frances Lamberts is coordinator Ardinna Woods Arboretum in Jonesborough.