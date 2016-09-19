What do you think about changes to public housing?

Work is set to begin in January with the relocation of JCHA’s 25 residents of the Dunbar housing development on John Exum Parkway. JCHA Executive Director Richard McClain told the Press the project is the first renewal of public housing in the city in more than 30 years.

Demolition of Dunbar is expected to take place in the spring and construction of a new 100-apartment complex is scheduled to begin next summer. The work is to be completed in the summer of 2018.

All total, the JCHA plans to demolish and replace 450 housing units — some which date back more than 50 years — and remodel 302 units.

The reconstruction of Dunbar follows a conversion plan authorized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to replace public housing developments nationwide with privately owned Section 8 subsidized apartments. The work is being made possible by an $11 million tax credit financing plan available through the Tennessee Housing and Development Agency.

The Dunbar project will be the first of its kind in Northeast Tennessee. Similar conversions of public housing are underway in Knoxville and several have been completed in Georgia and North Carolina.

Water, sewer and garbage pickup will continue to be included in their rent, but JCHA tenants will begin paying their entire monthly electric bills. The apartments will be equipped with energy efficient appliances never before furnished to JCHA residents.

The conversion will allow JCHA residents to take their Section 8 housing vouchers with them to any public or privately owned Section 8 rental property anywhere in the country.

As for the Housing Authority, McClain said it will remain a quasi-government, nonprofit organization governed by an appointed board of directors representing the city, the JCHA and its tenants.

THDA Low-Income Housing Tax Credit funding program will allow JCHA to take ownership of its properties for the first time and to have all the capital financing options available to private landlords.

