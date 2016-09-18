Ways to avoid sticker shock at the gas pumps

This new sticker shock at the gas pumps should remind motorists to follow some good advice from Benjamin Franklin: “Waste not, want not.”

Using common sense can help Americans save a few dollars on their fuel costs. When it comes to saving money at the gas pumps, just driving the speed limit can help with fuel mileage. Here are some other tips from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to improve gas mileage:

• Use your car only when necessary. That means walking or taking public transportation whenever possible.

• Go easy on the brakes and gas pedal and avoid “jackrabbit starts by accelerating gradually.

• Avoid long idles by turning off the engine if you anticipate a lengthy wait.

• Don’t carry unneeded items in the trunk. The extra weight decreases gas mileage.

• Keep tires properly inflated and aligned, and be sure to get regular engine tune-ups.