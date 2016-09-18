Watching the sausage being made in Nashville

There's a saying about its being unwise to watch how either sausage or laws are made. Both, it is said, will turn your stomach.

After seeing both up close, I prefer sausage making to the latter.

State legislators were called to Nashville last week by Gov. Bill Haslam for a special session to fix a legislative blunder that could have cost Tennessee $60 million in federal highway dollars. While they were in Nashville, House members decided they should do something about Durham, who lost his bid for re-election in the Aug. 4 Republican Primary, before he leaves in January with his handsome state pension.

The last time House members voted to oust one of their own happened in 1980 when Robert Fisher, a Republican from Elizabethton, lost his seat after being convicted of asking for a bribe to scuttle a bill. This time it was allegations of sexual harassment that proved to be a legislator’s undoing.

State Attorney General Herbert Slatery released a report in July citing what he called a “pattern” of sexual harassment stemming from Durham’s alleged interactions with 22 women (including staffers, interns and lobbyists).

The report indicated Durham had been a very bad boy. Slatery’s report included an interview with one witness (dubbed Jane Doe #38) who claims she was a 20-year-old college student when Durham (who is married) plied her with beer and had sex with her in his office.

It was a bipartisan 70-2 vote Tuesday that sent Durham packing. But despite all the bad headlines that had piled up against Durham in his short legislative career, there were lawmakers who weren't comfortable with voting to kick him out of the General Assembly.

Two members — Reps. Courtney Leigh Rogers, R-Lancaster, and Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster — voted "no."

Four were counted as "present not voting" on the motion to expel Durham and 22 others were simply listed as "not voting." Among those were members of the Boss Hill Caucus — state Reps. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough; Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough; and Timothy Hill, R-Blountville. Perhaps they were skittish about kicking out a fellow lawmaker who hasn't yet been convicted or even charged with a crime. Maybe they didn't want to pile on a colleague who was obviously out the door anyway.

Whatever the reason, Boss Hill did not want the public to hear what he and his colleagues were saying at a House Republican Caucus meeting held an hour before the Durham vote. Associated Press reporter Erik Schelzig tweeted: "Rep. Matthew Hill makes motion to toss media out of GOP caucus meeting Durham ouster."

Bless his heart, I guess Hill didn’t want the discussion to turn our stomachs. It’s true many of the allegations that were outlined against Durham cannot be printed in a family newspaper like this. Even so, Tennesseans have a right to see how the sausage is made.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.