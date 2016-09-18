Trump is not ready to captain the ship of state

I’ve read a recently exposed application for federal assistance for upgrading beachfront property in anticipation of weather events related to climate change submitted by Trump and an op-ed written by or for him in which he cites scientific evidence for human-caused climate change. He’s obviously aware, current denial to please the Republican base notwithstanding. Given that he’d recently returned from his ill-thought photo-op to Baton Rouge in the grip of historic flooding, his comment was stunning.

The hardest hit location had a .01 percent chance for such flooding — a once-in-a-thousand-year chance. Katrina dropped a third as much water on New Orleans as the unnamed, completely unpredicted storm dropped on Baton Rouge, falling at the rate of 2-3 inches an hour, totaling 7.1 trillion gallons. Just north of Baton Rouge, Watson received 31.39 inches of rain.

If facts about such a catastrophic but statistically unlikely weather event cannot alter the thinking and temper the language of a presidential candidate, then God help us.

Each passing week sees 22,000 square miles of Arctic ice disappear, the ice cover shrunk by 50 percent in 30 years. Who’d have thought a cruise ship would be successfully traversing the Northwest Passage from the Northwest Territories to New York in 2016?

The preponderance of evidence playing out before our eyes brands the strutting Trump the pipsqueak he chooses to be. He and it seems the entire Republican Party appear not to know this very big deal will be played out on nature’s terms, irrespective of their feeble protests.

I regretfully admit to being a dunderhead when it comes to much of math and science which is all the more reason I trust the peer-reviewed conclusions and hypotheses of those whose job it is to ask questions and follow evidence.

The only projections climate scientists have been wrong about is the rapidity at which the planet is warming and how quickly the effects would manifest. The Southwest U.S. drought was predicted and is underway with worsening conditions all but certain, the effects of which we’ve just begun to realize. Predicted droughts are ravaging southern Africa with conditions worsening.

Record-breaking firestorms in drought-stressed forestlands have again and again forced evacuations of tens of thousands of people from California to Alberta, Canada. Too much carbon in our atmosphere is causing famine and disease and altering the temperature and acidity levels of our oceans and harming delicate habitats.

Large expanses of coral reefs are already bleached bone-yards. The number of ocean storms may not increase, experts say, but expect larger, more powerful, more dangerous ones, like Katrina and Sandy.

If California, southern Africa, the Arctic and our oceans are too remote to be real to us, Baton Rouge should be a heads up. We could wake up to rains that just won’t stop, anytime, here in lovely East Tennessee. While much disruption can be reasonably charted by climate scientists, think of the rest as predictable unpredictability.

There’s a complicated relationship between the massive Arctic ice melt and the unpredictability factor which now finds people experiencing heretofore unthinkable crises. The smartest person I know once explained it to me in a way I find helpful, with the qualifier that it’s overly simplified. Picture the water molecules in Arctic ice all lined up frozen in place, row after row after row, behaving themselves. When melting happens, off they go, dancing and bumping into each other, creating friction, creating heat and going who knows where, into the ocean or into the atmosphere.

We don’t know where they will go, the local conditions they will meet, or, with releases at such massive volume, what mischief they can cause. It’s not as simple as just raising the ocean levels.

With a feeling of great loss, I’ve watched the Republican Party — long before Donald Trump became its face— deliberately abandon its soul. The party debased itself to appeal to our dumbest and most mean-spirited instincts. In the last eight years the party chose to forget what “the loyal opposition” means and put its own interest before the country’s interest with unprecedented obstructionism.

My hope for its redemption completely disappeared when the Republican Party chose to be the only major political party on the planet to embrace denial of human-caused climate change. The party is asking to be abandoned by its most thoughtful and informed members, and why that isn’t happening at a faster pace isn’t reassuring.

It‘s no easy thing to turn around a battleship going the wrong way with a clueless, wrong-headed crew, particularly when the consequences of change of direction will be disruptive. It has to be done, though, and Trump is not fit for the job.

Jennie Young of Elizabethton is a retired language arts teacher.