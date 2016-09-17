Constitution is a vital protector of our freedoms

Far too many Americans take the rights outlined in the Constitution for granted. They shouldn’t.

Consisting of 4,400 words, it is the oldest document of its type still in use. The Constitution’s declarations of freedom and liberty have helped to anchor this country in times of war, economic distress and political change. It is a document that continues to produce pride and bring comfort to Americans from all walks of life.

Upper East Tennessee has a good reason to be proud because the region has a direct tie to one of the signers of the Constitution. William Blount, who was a delegate from North Carolina when he placed his signature on the document, would later serve as governor of the Southwest Territory. He spent his first years in that role at Rocky Mount, which was the first capital of the territory.

When the Constitution was signed in 1787, it did not mention several of the freedoms we cherish today. These would be added in 1791 with the Bill of Rights. Included among these are rights outlined in the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The Constitution is more than a simple statement of freedom. It enumerates the rights of the every single citizen of this nation. It’s no wonder then that so many Americans consider the Constitution a sacred document that serves as both a road map and a moral compass for our government. We the people should never forget what the Constitution means to our daily lives.

And we should never take the basic freedoms it protects for granted.