Shifting of aid for homeless veterans is disturbing

As Press staff writer Sue Guinn Legg reported earlier this week, those federal dollars have been diverted to Volunteers of America, a multi-state homeless assistance program based in Louisville, Kentucky. ARCH officials are asking federal administrators to reconsider the move, which will see the local SSVF funding shifted to the Volunteers of America organization on Oct. 1.

ARCH leaders say Volunteers of America currently has no apparatus in place locally to service the veterans of our region. If so, why have federal officials decided to move those funds from a proven provider of these services to an organization that is untested in our area?

ARCH and other related agencies have made great strides in recent years to meet the needs of homeless veterans. Several buildings in the Johnson City area have been renovated to provide affordable housing for veterans who are just one or two lost paychecks away from being homeless.

Homelessness is a problem that requires a systematic approach to solve, particularly in regard to the needs of veterans. Mental illness and substance abuse long have been seen as major causes of homelessness. While those are certainly factors, they are not the only reasons veterans are left homeless.

Meeting the needs to homeless veterans should be a top priority of federal officials. Money allocated to address this problem must be administered in the most cost-effective and efficient way possible.

It remains to be seen if diverting $450,000 of these precious federal dollars to a new provider of homeless services is the right call.