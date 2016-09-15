Resources are available for those with suicidal thoughts

As Press staff writer Tony Casey wrote in Wednesday’s paper, about 1,100 college students take their own lives annually. Students and faculty at East Tennessee State University are calling attention to the problem by planting small black flags on campus in observance of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

THRIVE, the suicide and violence prevention outreach program administered through the school’s Counseling Center, is sponsoring events to call attention to the problem.

There are no simple answers when it comes to suicide. Its causes can range from depression to desperation. There is, however, help to be had for those who might be contemplating suicide.

ETSU has many resources available to students suffering from depression or anxiety, including behavioral health and wellness clinics and a military veterans center. ETSU’s Counseling Center offers a 24-hour hotline for students facing panic attacks called Bucs Press 2 at 439-4841.

More information about THRIVE and the Counseling Center can be found at their website: www.etsu.edu/students/counseling.

It’s important for those with suicidal thoughts to know they are not alone and that there are people who want to help them.