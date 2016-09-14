Julia Sugarbaker on forwarded emails, Facebook and fact checking

Except that it wasn’t. The “speech” was actually something written by a talk show host in California. When I pointed this fact out to my friend, I got a response along the lines of: “I really don’t care who said it, I thought he was right. Why do you have to fact check everything? Can’t you just accept that he had some valid comments?”

Unfortunately this email arrived in the midst of the Republican National Convention and the proliferation of Facebook posts about the candidates and how evil/awful/horrible/despicable they are and my inner Julia Sugarbaker reared her perfectly coifed head (note I said my inner JS, because there is no universe except that one where I would have a perfectly coifed head). Actually, before JS took over, I was all ready to respond, only what I wanted to say included a word that Julia would not have used, so it’s a good thing she appeared and tamed the beast I was becoming.

Dear friend, fact checking has become an occupational hazard. I teach an undergraduate research course and one of the assignments the students have is to bring in something like an ad (print or TV), an article, an email chain (like the one you sent) and they have to find sources that support or refute the claims. Then we discuss how credible THOSE sources are, what bias might be present, etc.

It's hard for me to NOT check things out because we're doing that all the time in class AND I believe I have to practice what I preach. But also, we discuss why it's important to understand information in context. Using the email you sent as an example, knowing whether a high school principal actually said that IS important because it puts it in a different context than if it's just wishful thinking on the part of a conservative talk show host. If I were using this in class, I would have the students deconstruct it and talk about how the comments might be viewed by different groups (parents, teachers, students, community and administrators). As much as you might want to cheer for that principal, if you read carefully, I think you will note that his comments reflect a number of “isms” not to mention prejudice that would likely get him fired. Good thing for him he’s a fake principal.

Check out the book "Mistakes Were Made (but not by me)" by Carol Tavris and Elliot Arronson. It's an interesting (and research based) take on why we continue believing things even when there isn't anything to support our beliefs. As we get closer to November, I want to make an informed, fact-based decision, not an emotional or opinion based one, and what I see on Facebook, in emails, and on the "news" is rarely fact based, so I feel the need to fact check even more strongly than ever. I don't want to take what someone says as truth unless I have verified it with credible sources.

There is just way too much out there that is presented as fact that isn’t. One source I do believe is about as unbiased as possible is Politifact.org (Factcheck.org as well). I know that some people are convinced these sites are biased, but I suspect that is because the facts they present to support their evaluation don't match up with what that person has already decided is true (whether it actually is or not).

Are you entitled to your opinion? Is it OK that you agree with this author/talk show host as he pretends to be a high school principal? Of course. But your opinion can still be wrong. You don’t get to pretend that just because you have an opinion that makes it true any more than referencing a Facebook meme qualifies as good research. Seriously, how can otherwise intelligent people get so taken in by chain emails and Facebook posts and how can they be so irresponsible as to pass them on, as if they are valid and reliable and credible? Better to stay off Facebook and let people think you are stupid than to post garbage on it and remove all doubt.

Sincerely, your (former?) friend.

Susan Epps of Johnson City is an associate professor in East Tennessee State University’s Department of Allied Health Sciences and a mother of two teenage boys.