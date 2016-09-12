Is it time to nix school fundraisers?

These fundraisers are getting a thumbs down from some school administrators. A survey released a few years ago by the National Association of Elementary School Principals found that 64 percent of school principals believe fundraisers are burdensome to teachers, students and parents alike and would end them if they could.

Parents across the nation also say they have had enough of these solicitations. They are skipping the usual fundraisers by donating money and gift cards directly to teachers and schools. Even so, fundraisers are likely to remain part of the school scene in many less affluent districts.

Critics of school fundraisers wonder what it says about this nation’s commitment to funding education when teachers often pay for classroom projects out of their own pockets.

Parents are concerned that fundraisers are becoming more frequent and for things that should already be covered by school budgets. And as any adult with a child in school knows, this is the “selling season.”

Students in school systems all across the region are being asked to peddle overpriced knickknacks, wrapping paper and cookie dough to raise money so their class can take a field trip to the Hands On! Regional Museum or the Gray Fossil Site.

Students who don’t make their sales quota could be left behind as their more successful classmates board the bus.

We want to hear from you. Are school fundraisers really the best way to fund basic classroom supplies and educational field trips?

