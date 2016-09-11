The fallout from 9/11 is still felt today

Most of us watched live on TV as the dreadful events of that day unfolded. I was at the Elizabethton Seniors Center when it became evident that what we were witnessing were coordinated acts of terrorism. I was at the center to do a story about an art program, but history led me in a different direction.

A group of seniors were huddled around a TV watching an update about the jet that had crashed into the Pentagon. Several were shaking their heads in disbelief. One woman was near tears as she tried to explain to me what she was feeling on seeing the collapse of the World Trade Center and smoke coming from the damaged Pentagon.

“This is the worst thing I have seen in my 86 years,” Jane White told me. “Makes you wonder what’s going to happen next.”

That was something all of us were thinking on that day.

It is somewhat of a blessing to be a reporter on a day like that. Interviewing others about their grief and apprehensions takes your mind off your own. Last week, I dug out the microfilm of this paper’s next day edition to see how we told the story of 9/11.

Our front page was much like others across this nation on Sept. 12, 2001. We had reaction to the terrorist attacks from local residents and government leaders. I particularly liked the lead on one of those stories, which was written by Leisa Paine-Brooks.

“The land of the free and the home of the brave became the land of the frenzied and home of the broken hearted Tuesday morning.”

Another front-page story reported that hundreds of area residents showed up at the Johnson City Red Cross Office to donate blood. We published a photo with the story showing a long line of people with their sleeves rolled up waiting to do what they could to help fellow Americans injured in 9/11 .

Editorial Director Tom Hodge dedicated his column that Wednesday to reflecting on the mood in our newsroom on the day before.

“The last time in the newsroom of this paper that we had a day like Tuesday, word had come that President Kennedy had been assassinated.”

We had an item inside the paper about Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin sending all but “nonessential employees” home for the day. We reported East Tennessee State University dismissed its classes early and that Gov. Don Sundquist had ordered extra security at all state offices.

Additional fallout from 9/11 would come in the following days. All private and commercial aviation remained grounded. It was strange to look up at the sky and see no airplanes or signs of jet travel (vapor trails).

Jet travel eventually resumed, but the way we travel the skies was changed forever. The events of 9/11 also gave us the War of Terror, Homeland Security, the Patriot Act and the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

It also gave this nation its longest war. And it doesn’t appear on this 15th anniversary as if we will be wrapping up things in Afghanistan any time soon.

