The day the planes flew into the Twin Towers

Where were you on 9/11 when the planes flew into the World Trade Center?

I can vividly remember each of these days and where I was and what I was doing. On the day Kennedy was killed I had just returned from taking my new baby girl for her six-week checkup to the pediatrician. When Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon I was visiting some friends in North Carolina and watched it on TV in their living room.

On that fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001, I was teaching at Jonesborough Elementary School. What happened that day changed my plans for the rest of the week.

My nephew was graduating from physician assistant school in Long Island, New York. My husband, along with my nephew’s mother and aunt, were planning to drive to Long Island for the graduation on Thursday of that week.

I had made arrangements for someone to teach for me and I was looking forward to the trip. Of course, with everything that happened in New York City, travel was not possible for us. We had to cancel our trip.

Missing the graduation was sad for us, but the events we had planned for that week also gave us reason to stop and think on what could have happened to us. We had planned to do some sightseeing in New York City before returning home and most likely would have been in the World Trade Center on Friday or Saturday of that week.

It made me realize that anything can happen at any time and place.

The day following 9/11 stands out in my memory for another reason. Since I was a librarian at our school, I had classes coming to the library all day long for instruction and to check out books.

On that particular day I had 10 different classes. In all of those classes, not one single student mentioned anything about what had happened the day before. I was really shocked by this.

I had come to school that morning wondering how I was going to cope with sad students who were full of questions that I would find hard to answer, but as it happened there were none. I realize that it was possible that the students’ homeroom teachers had taken a few minutes at the beginning of the day to calm the students down and tell them that they were just going to have a normal day. I don’t know if this is what happened or not.

I guess it is also possible that some parents simply turned off the TV to shield their children from the bad news. Either way, it struck me as very unusual that the students seemed not to know anything about what had happened in the world.

As I think back over those days, I wonder how much young people really know about what is happening in the world today. The majority of them have a smartphone that can show them the headlines immediately as they occur, but I wonder if they really take the daily news seriously.

With so many news outlets and so much entertainment at their fingertips, I wonder if they choose to read or listen to what is going on in their world. Learning about what is going on in our world today will perhaps help us to make better choices tomorrow.

Be well informed. Read, listen and learn about the world around you.

Bonnie Simmerman of Jonesborough is a retired elementary school teacher.