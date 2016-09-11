Cursive writing energizes the brain

The real issue here is not whether the students will ever use cursive, but rather, how learning cursive affects neurological development. There are many studies that indicate that learning cursive activates and integrates portions of the brain that are not activated/integrated when learning printing or typing.

Studies have shown that learning cursive improves brain development in areas involving thinking, language, and working memory. These studies show that using cursive stimulates synapses and synchronicity between the left and right hemispheres of the brain.

This does not happen when using typing or printing. As a result, the physical act of writing in cursive leads to increased comprehension.

Studies have shown that learning cursive is an important tool in cognitive development, particularly in training the brain to learn what is known as functional specialization, which simply stated is the capacity for optimal efficiency (Psychology Today). Imaging studies of the brain have shown that multiple areas of the brain become co-activated during the learning of cursive writing, but these areas do not co-activate during typing or visual practice.

Another study of early elementary school age children found that regions of the brain that form a circuit of linked regions that is activated during reading was also activated when using cursive writing, but not during typing.

When a child learns to read and write in cursive, the child must effectively integrate fine motor skills with visual and tactile processing abilities. This multi-sensory experience supports cognitive function and development.

In addition, in a study that compared the average test scores from three groups of students; student who took notes using cursive, students who took notes in printing, and students who took notes by typing/keyboarding, the test scores from the students who took their notes in cursive were significantly higher than the test scores of the other two groups.

The findings of the studies that I have mentioned indicate that learning cursive actually has very little to do with whether the student will use that cursive but has everything to do with how learning cursive enhances cognitive functions and brain development.

By not teaching cursive you are basically deciding that it is OK not to efficiently integrate the various regions of our children’s brains.

Dr. Allan Forsman is a professor and Honors in Discipline coordinator in the Department of Health Sciences at East Tennessee State University.