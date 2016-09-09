A costly lesson in the consequences of rushed legislation

At the time, legislators had already passed a new budget, which is their primary duty under the state’s Constitution. Nonetheless, lawmakers returned a week later to take up non-essential culture war issues that they calculated would help them win re-election this fall.

The end of the legislative session is often a very dangerous time for good public policy in Tennessee. As we’ve seen in past years, efforts to make haste often result in a waste of taxpayers’ money and an erosion of the public’s confidence in their state government.

Sadly, that was proven true this year. Gov. Bill Haslam has called state lawmakers back to Nashville next week to fix a mistake that could cost Tennessee a much-needed $60 million in federal highway dollars.

The special session will address an error in a new state DUI law that was aimed at toughening the penalties for underage drunken driving. The law was intended to set the punishment for underage DUI at the same level as that for adults age 21 or older. That move, however, inadvertently raised the blood alcohol content limit for 18- to 21-year-olds to .08.

That placed the new law afoul of federal requirements calling for the BAC limit for young adults be set at .02, the same as for defendants under 18. Federal officials have threatened to withhold Tennessee’s highway funding if the error is not fixed by Oct. 1.

The costs of calling state lawmakers back to Nashville to repair the DUI law are still being calculated. Legislators who live more than 50 miles from Nashville get a daily hotel and meal allowance of $204 during the regular session.

This do-over might have been avoided if legislators had only taken the time to review the fiscal consequences of this law. We pray lawmakers will remember this debacle when they are wrapping up the next session of the General Assembly.