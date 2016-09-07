An unforgettable day that changed our nation

No matter how we heard the news, we all heard. Nearly everyone in America spent that day transfixed in horror in front of a television, radio or computer screen. People called family members and friends with the simplest of instructions: turn on the television. (This was, of course, before we had constant access to news on smartphones.)

On that day, my husband and I were traveling — fortunately, by car rather than by plane. We spent nine hours driving in almost total silence, listening intently to the radio. The first tower collapsed not long after we left home that morning. Without the visual, it was hard to believe it actually fell. Never before had we heard hardened news reporters struggle for words, speechless in the face of the unfolding tragedy.

At first, no one really understood what was happening. There was mass confusion. The first plane hitting the World Trade Center seemed like a horrible accident. How could it happen? But when the second plane hit soon after, it was clear that it was no accident. When word came of planes crashing into the Pentagon and in rural Pennsylvania, everyone wondered when it would end.

Who did this? Will there be more? Where? The fear and uncertainty were palpable and we seemed collectively paralyzed.

By that evening, American flags were popping up everywhere, beacons of light in the unimaginable darkness.

Unforgettable images are burned in my mind even a decade and a half later. People covered in dust, trying to find their way out of lower Manhattan. Brave firefighters running toward the blaze while everyone else ran away. A man carrying a woman (a friend? co-worker? spouse? stranger?) — through the thick smoke.

President George Bush’s horrorstruck face when he heard the news while he was visiting an elementary school classroom in Florida. The smoldering remains of the World Trade Center, smoke curling across the impeccably blue sky behind the New York skyline. Heartbreaking signs taped around the city, each from a family begging for help in locating a person in a photo — someone who had not been seen since before the attacks.

The staggering, endless stream of victims’ names scrolling across the bottom of newscasts. And the positive — a newfound unity among Americans, a sense of “we’re all in this together” that most of us had never felt before.

Things were immediately different after that tragic day. Air travel was halted for a couple of days; we don’t realize how often we hear planes overhead until the sky is eerily silent. The quietness all around was unsettling. Any siren was an instant reminder of what had happened on Tuesday, as the cry of police, fire and ambulance sirens were the backdrop to all media coverage that day.

But what happened in the next few days was inspiring, too. We did what Americans do — we picked ourselves up by our bootstraps, but with new resolve and fierce patriotism. Within days, sporting events resumed, feeling like meaningless diversions, but they provided opportunities to display our patriotism — “God Bless America” was sung, moments of silence were held at 9:11 p.m. and a sense of brotherhood was displayed even between rival teams.

After 9/11, President Bush declared that September 11 would be known as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. It’s an opportunity for folks to volunteer within their own communities — a tangible way to honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks while giving back.

Anyone who witnessed 9/11 will never forget — nor should we. The things we remember most are not the planes hitting buildings or the empty spots in the skyline, but the human elements — the heroes, the survivors, the victims and their families.

What I will always remember most vividly is the silence — the suffocating, horror-shrouded, utterly deafening lack of noise. Then slowly, over the ensuing days, the rising cry of patriots — a declaration that though evil shook us to our core, we would not be defeated.

May we never forget the horror or the heroism, the fear or the courage, the loss or the abundance or the flag raised in honor and hope amid unfathomable devastation. God bless America, today and every day.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist.