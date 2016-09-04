A cure for what is truly ailing Obamacare

President Obama’s tenacity for creating, passing and implementing our nation’s first effort at full and affordable access to quality health care renewed my passion. He knew that the most cost-effective approach — a single-payer system (like Medicare)— had no chance of passing, so a public option provision was written in to give consumers a not-for-profit, publicly funded insurance alternative to the major carriers. It was the only provision that the for-profits knew would threaten their monopoly, which they intended to protect. The pushback from insurers and their conservative backers, exacerbated by dishonest and misleading rhetoric of FOX News, was so powerful that the provision had to be dropped for the ACA to pass — as it did by one vote.

Local supporters of the public option did all we could to raise awareness and garner support. From one of our several street demonstrations in front of the Johnson City Medical Center, I vividly recall one large prophetic, homemade placard held high for passersby to read. It said: “NO PUBLIC OPTION — INSURANCE COMPANIES WIN.” And, so, it turns out they did win and win big. Obamacare has been a windfall, so why have United, Aetna and Humana announced their intention to reduce their participation in the public exchanges?

Wendell Potter, the renowned health insurance industry whistleblower and Kingsport native, has investigated and exposed the shameful truth. It has to do with “those pesky policyholders who need care,” the same ones the insurance companies turned their backs on before Obamacare.

Wendell uses the actual financial status of “poor” Aetna to expose the hypocrisy of the company’s public justification for abandoning the exchanges. Most of the people who get insurance through the exchanges are relatively poor, but through the exchanges can qualify for government subsidies to help pay premiums. They are also ones most likely to have need for immediate care as they’ve not had the advantage of preventive care for early detection. These folks have the gall to use their insurance.

Aetna’s CEO, Mark Bertolini, presented a short time ago this “grim” news to Wall Street analysts: “In light of a second-quarter pretax loss of $200 million and total pretax losses of more than $430 million since January 2014 in our individual products, we have decided to reduce our individual public exchange presence in 2017, which will limit our financial exposure.”

This from the CEO of a company which Potter says has reported operating profits of $6.7 billion since the implementation of the ACA in Jan. 2014. Potter also wrote recently this is also the CEO who received $28 million in compensation last year alone with “almost $25 million of that from gains in the value of Aetna shares that vested last year and on the stock options the company gave him 10 years ago and which he exercised in 2015. Who last year also received an additional $8 million in restricted stock and more than $8 million in stock options whose ultimate value will be determined in future years.”

Bertolini is also one who has a total market value of $44 million in stock that he hasn’t yet vested.

Pottersays these all this is from the CEO of a company whose stock price has increased 631 percent since Jan. 2014 because of Obamacare. This from the CEO of a company which during the first six months of this year got almost as much revenue from taxpayers through the government’s Medicare and Medicaid programs ($13 billion) as from its privately insured costumers ($14 billion) while exceeding an analyst’s expectations of share value. Aetna’s shareholders who heard the “grim” news have done very, very well along with its CEO and upper-level management, all the while rolling in the “federal dough.”

Nonprofits like Kaiser Permanente and Florida Blue Cross and Blue Shield are weathering the volatility of the risk pool that Aetna’s Bertolini complained about because they planned ahead for it, but then they don’t have to make quarterly reports to Wall Street which somehow justifies abandoning those customers who are in most need of health coverage.

Bertolini would scandalize Wall Street with language like Kaiser Permanente CEO, Bernard Tyson used to explain his company’s attitude toward the exchanges: “I view it through the lens of my mission. It obligates us to figure it out, not to get out. The idea that I would turn my back on a segment of the American population who really need the coverage and the care — I’m in for the long haul.”

For-profit insurers abandoned the shared risk principle so long ago they’ve forgotten what it means, and their greed is responsible for the spike in insurance costs. It’s time to look at a public option again and Democrats are eager to bring it to the table.

Judy Garland of Johnson City is a local health care activist.