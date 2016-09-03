Battle at Bristol will be a game to remember

More than 155,000 people are expected to fill the seats at BMS on Sept. 10 for the Battle at Bristol. It should be a big weekend — not just for fans — but for hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses in our region.

It is no coincidence that most professional football games in the United States are played on Sunday because, for many Americans, the game itself has become a religion. Some, however, also worship on Saturdays. That’s when college football fans don their school colors and head to the stadium.

The American obsession with football — be it at the high school, college or professional level — has grown into a lucrative business for advertisers who trade on the names and faces of some of the top athletes. Corporate sponsorship of stadiums has become common during the past two decades.

Wagering on football also has become big business in the United States. It has been estimated that more than $40 million worth of bets (both legal and otherwise) are placed nearly every weekend during the regular NFL season.

Cynics often complain the American love affair of football is eroding the cultural and moral values of our society. It’s true fans often forget that regardless of how much it is hyped, football is only a game. And as a game, it should be enjoyed as merely a brief escape from the real concerns of our world.

So fans, put on your Volunteer orange and Hokie maroon and enjoy the Battle at Bristol for what it truly is.