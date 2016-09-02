Unity on display at Umoja Festival

Organizers say they want to make everyone who attends the festival to feel at home. In fact, Umoja is the Swahili word for “unity.”

The origins of Umoja celebrations date back to Aug. 8, 1863, when Andrew Johnson freed his slaves in Greeneville. This date was marked as Emancipation Day for East Tennessee freed slaves and was celebrated with picnics and music.

Johnson City began celebrating Unity Day in 1978. Following a brief hiatus, the festival was revived in 1997.

East Tennessee State University has joined Umoja organizers as a partner of the unity festival. As a result, the schedule for the event was moved from the middle of August to this weekend so ETSU students could attend.

Music will begin on the festival’s main stage today at 3 p.m. The opening ceremony, which includes the calling of the drums with the Rev. Vincent Dial, will be held at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the annual Umoja Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Market St., then winds to Unaka Avenue and W. Main Street before ending in the downtown core.

Main stage acts on Saturday include Watoto Dancers and Drummers, Jordan Copas and iHeart Memphis.

For more information about the festival or to see a complete schedule of events, go to Umoja’s website at www.umojajc.org.