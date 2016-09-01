Letters: Clinic will help friends and neighbors

Most of these people involved aren’t street corner “thugs.” Most are people who unwisely got addicted and want help. When Jesus was asked the question, “Who is my neighbor?” — his response was: “The one who helped” (Good Samaritan).

These people are in need. They look just like you and me. We need to be good neighbors. Daily we read stories about people who became addicted because they thought they could control it. In these turbulent times, we can no longer say that other people’s problems aren’t ours.

We need to love our neighbors. If we don’t, who will love us when life unexpectedly takes its toll on us? So, let’s lay aside our fear and our bias and let’s help those who are in need of our common spirit of being willing to sacrifice for the greater good.

I do know I have neighbors who would go to Gray if they could. So, decision makers, land the clinic somewhere. If not in Gray, then somewhere else — knowing that not everyone will agree. Land it somewhere soon so I can look at the kids I’m involved with and say, “We did all we could do to help your parents overcome this because your parents are my neighbors and my friends.”

MICHAEL MARION

Johnson City