Childhood obesity continues to plague Tennessee

Childhood obesity is a serious problem here in Tennessee. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds Tennessee is one of just three states where the problem has grown in recent years.

Obesity and diabetes often go hand in hand. And it is a problem that manifests itself most profoundly in this state’s youngest citizens. Tennessee is among the top five states in the prevalence of Type II diabetes in children.

Tennessee made some effort in reversing this frightening trend in childhood obesity. One way is by improving the nutritional value of food and drinks in school cafeterias.

Thankfully, local school officials have implemented programs aimed at promoting better nutrition and physical fitness for their students. Sodas and junk food have been removed from vending machines on campuses and replaced with healthier snacks.

Regular physical activity also provides a number of health benefits for children, teenagers and adults, including improvements in muscle strength and a reduction in the risk factors for chronic diseases. Doctors say exercise, along with a nutritious diet, is the key to shedding both pounds and health risks.

It’s time to return physical education to the core curriculum of public schools. Healthy and fit children grow into healthy and fit adults, and healthy and fit adults are less likely to be a financial drain on our health care resources as they age.