Viewing the economy without rose-colored glasses

Compare that to California (112.4), New Jersey (114.5), New York (115.7), Hawaii (116.8) and the District of Columbia (118.1). One can live about as well in Tennessee as in these places on about 25 percent less money. Hmmm.

Well, the cost of living is just one aspect of the life well lived. Endless summer on the Hana Coast, incomparable music, theater and art in New York, the technological ferment of Silicon Valley, and the rush of power in Washington, D.C. all have their attractions that aren’t to be dismissed. Their value is worth the cost to a certain kind of person, and the same is true for the gentle-on-the-surface, but rugged-underneath beauty of the Appalachian Mountains. But where does that leave New Jersey? Oh, well, pick your poison.

Then there’s this, from the American Enterprise Institute, a highly-respected free-market think tank, based on 2014 data from the World Bank. It compares gross domestic product per capita (the total value of goods and services produced in a year — per person) for all of the United States and a selection of countries around the world. Tennessee’s GDP at $45,755 is a bit less than the U.S. average of $54,629. But consider that the cost of living is lower in Tennessee than most of the United States.

Roughly speaking, a dollar of income in Tennessee is worth about 10 percent more than the U.S. average. If you adjust for that, Tennessee’s GDP is a bit higher, close to $51,000. Not great, but a long way from bad and far ahead of most of the world.

There is an international version of the cost of living adjustment called purchasing power parity and the AEI study makes use of it. Economists warn that GDP is a crude measurement, and that adjustment with PPP makes it only slightly less crude, but it still tells us something useful about the relative wealth and income of nations. The higher it is, the better off the nation.

So here’s where it gets really interesting — after PPP, almost all of Europe has much lower GDP than the United States. Even the rich countries like Germany ($45,802), Belgium ($45,578), Great Britain ($39,762), and France ($38, 847).

That also includes the Scandinavian countries of Sweden ($45,183) and Denmark ($44,916). Oil-rich Norway, with money gushing from the bottom of the North Sea, is the exception.

As a matter of fact, the PPP-adjusted GDP of all but a handful of European countries is less than the nominal GDP of Tennessee. The average Tennessean is about as productive as the average German, who is a citizen of one of the richest, best educated and most economically advanced nations in the world. And how humiliating for the people of Italy, Spain, Greece, and Portugal — they are less productive than the people of the poorest state in the country, Mississippi.

Puts things in perspective, doesn’t it? Now, I’m a critic of economic policy in the United States. We’re living way beyond our means, accumulating debts that will cripple the economic opportunity of our descendants if it doesn’t sink the country in bankruptcy (and bankruptcy is a real possibility given the way things are moving). But compared to Europe, we’re economic geniuses.

There is no comfort in that, but there is a valuable lesson: Look at what the Europeans are doing and do something else. Admirers of the over-regulated European welfare states, which include most of the Democratic Party these days including the Obama administration (and Bernie Sanders’ fans for sure), have it wrong. It’s clear that the European way leads to stagnation if not outright decline.

We free marketeers and devotees of classical-liberal economics think that’s inevitable, but we’re willing to leave that aside, if only our intellectual opponents will open their eyes, remove their rose-colored glasses and take a long, hard, non-ideological look at what’s going wrong there.

Europe will require a major course correction in coming decades, or it will slowly run aground and collapse. It may well be that Great Britain’s vote to leave the European Union was the first turn of the wheel, but only time will tell. The United States will have to change direction, too, but not as radically. For both of us, though, the sooner we start, the better the chance we’ll survive the socialist experiments we’ve been on for the last century and more.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is president and general manager of Accurate Machine Products Corp. of Johnson City.