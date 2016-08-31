It's time to hang up on campaign robocalls

Some of these robocalls pretend to be public opinion surveys when they are actually a push poll — a sleazy campaign trick designed to attack the character or record of a candidate by using false or misleading information.

Such calls are not automatically covered under a law passed in 2009 that expanded the national “do not call” list to prohibit telemarketers from ringing up those who sign up. The Do Not Call Registry was originally created in 2003 and has been praised by Americans who were tired of receiving telemarketing calls just as they were sitting down to dinner.

Officials say more than 150 million people have listed their landline or cell phones on the registry.

Despite the success of the Do Not Call Registry, Americans are still subjected to unwanted telephone solicitations. Being listed on the registry does not protect them from robocalls made on behalf of candidates and political parties.

Americans should have a right to block these sometimes offensive robocalls from reaching their homes. Unfortunately, don’t look to Congress or the Tennessee General Assembly for help on this matter. This is an election year and that means members of Congress and the state legislators will be among those making the robocalls.