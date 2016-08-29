Should Tennessee require tougher ride inspections?

The AP said 29 deaths on thrill rides or water slides have been reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission since 2010. The latest came earlier this month when a 10-year-old boy was killed at a water park in Kansas.

Meanwhile, a Ferris wheel gondola overturned at the Greene County Fair two weeks ago, spilling three girls more than 30 feet to the ground. They were treated at the hospital with one — a 6-year-old— diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

State investigators blamed worn-out rivet fasteners on the underside of the carriage for causing the accident.

Tennessee is among a number of states that allow thrill ride operators to compile their own safety reports based on data from inspectors they hire. The state also accepts safety inspections conducted on traveling rides in other states.

The AP reported that means when an amusement company took apart a Ferris wheel in Indiana, drove it to Tennessee and put it back together at five county fairs (the last being the Greene County Fair), no safety professional in this state had inspected the equipment. Instead, Tennessee relied on an Indiana inspection and gave operators permission to start the ride.

Jason Reynolds, whose daughters Kayla and Briley were two of the girls hurt at the Greene County Fair, said the incident should serve as a wakeup call for both ride operators and state officials.

“Obviously there was some stuff that was overlooked,” Reynolds said at recent news conference. “There is no price on safety. Safety is priceless. When we start trying to shove stuff to the side for money, there is no excuse for it.”

We want to know what you think. Is Tennessee doing enough to insure the safety of thrill rides?

Send your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification.