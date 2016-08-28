State officials made the right call on the Gray drug clinic

Certainly, no one wants to see a methadone treatment facility or a state prison locate in their community. They are right to be concerned that the new neighbors could lower their property values. The are justified in worrying about the safety and health of their neighborhood if such facilities move in.

NIMBY is rooted in very human emotions, and that’s understandable. The problem, however, is prisons, drug treatment centers and landfills are needed in our society.

Like it or not they have to go somewhere — in someone’s back yard. Deciding whose back yard is a political decision. Ideally, it should be based on the premise of helping the greatest number of people while inflicting the least amount of harm to a community.

Last week, the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency made such a decision when it approved a certificate of need for Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University to jointly operate a opioid treatment facility at 203 Gray Commons Circle Road. As painful as it might be for opponents of the site to hear, Gray is indeed the best location for this important facility.

There are as many as 29,000 people in this area who are battling addiction or misuse of prescription opioids. It is an epidemic that impacts employers, medical providers and law enforcement agencies.

Even leaders of the group opposed to locating the treatment clinic in Gray say such a facility is needed. But again, in somebody else’s back yard. They have one last chance to make that pitch to Johnson City commissioners next month when they decide on a rezoning request to permit the facility in Gray Commons. It will be hard a sell for opponents.

They have argued that there are other sites in Johnson City better suited for the treatment clinic. Even so, an analysis prepared by the city’s Development Services Department suggests otherwise. Most of the alternative sites being pushed have more schools and residents located within a 1-mile radius of the proposed clinic than that in Gray.

One alternative location that has been mentioned by many is the Med-Tech Park. There are 288 residential dwellings within a half-mile radius of a possible clinic, compared to the 217 dwellings within the same radius of the site in Gray. When comparing a 1-mile radius of the two sites, you find 2,415 homes are near Med-Tech Park, while just 586 dwellings are located in Gray Commons.

As for comparing the number of schools located near possible sites in Gray and Med-Tech Park, city planners found there are one high school and two elementary schools within a mile or so of Gray Commons. Meanwhile, there are two elementary schools, one private school, one middle school and one high school within a mile of Med-Tech Park.

Again, going back and looking at serving the greatest need while impacting the fewest neighbors, there is no question Gray Commons is the place for the MSHA/ETSU treatment facility. Of course that is of little comfort to Gray residents who are reacting to their emotions, not to the facts.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com. Like him on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ JCPressRobertHouk. Follow him at Twitter.com/houkRobert.