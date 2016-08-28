It's no contest: Hillary is the most qualified

Their conclusion should be astonishing but, given the phenomenon of Trump supporters, it wasn’t. Facts often as not intensified the unease.

I have admired Hillary Clinton since she was First Lady. Since her college days, she’s fought for our shared passions — affordable health care for all, children and women’s issues, the arts and humanities, public education and the wide spectrum of social and environmental justice concerns. She’s brilliant and one of the most accomplished and competent human beings on the planet.

I well understand why she’s long represented a threat to the Republican party’s hopes for the White House and why their efforts to discredit her are persistent and long standing. I understand the increasingly virulent language of late, given the unfit, unprepared, embarrassing candidate the GOP finds itself forced to embrace.

After hearing the BBC program snippet, I understand those on the right’s desperate need to cling to the debunked manufactured Benghazi conspiracy and why they have escalated their language to brand Hillary as “killer,” replacing the milder charge of dereliction of duty as secretary of state. It’s ironic, but true that truth often drives the desperation to cling to untruth.

I watched the 13-hour Benghazi congressional hearing and couldn’t have been prouder of Hillary Clinton, who never lost her composure, never faltered in her answers, was more in control of the procedure than her questioners and effectively leveled her accusers. I have never seen a more dazzling display of intelligence, competence and character. Then to have U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, the Republican committee chair, admit to the press after the hearing that, of course, the purpose of the hearing was political and to lessen Hillary’s stature (much to the consternation of his Republican colleagues).

He admitted that their pre-hearing investigations had turned up no evidence to implicate Hillary for incompetence or wrong-doing. That the pre-hearing cost to taxpayers was a whopping $7 million seemed not to matter and further exposed the hypocrisy of the legislators, the same bunch who had refused and still refuse to fund adequate protection for all our embassies, Benghazi included.

The hearing is archived and available for viewing in case any local critic is interested in what I consider necessary homework. Facts ought to matter which means the Benghazi conspiracy should already have evaporated into the netherworld where it belongs.

The far right treatment of the Clinton Global Initiative will likely become as bizarre a political football as Benghazi has been, with equal disregard for fact and context. I’ve long been in awe of the CGI and, for what it’s worth, here’s what I know.

I recently watched a prequel to the annual conference of the Clinton Global Initiative (Sept. 19-21), which featured former Presidents JImmy Carter and Bill Clinton discussing their signature post-presidential work. I couldn’t be prouder that they both chose in their own ways to use their standing to effect a better world.

Most applaud The Carter Center for its partnering with Habitat for Humanity, global disease prevention and control, support for education, monitoring elections and more. The equally inspiring work of the CGI is not so well known.

Bill Clinton established the organization in 2005. It convenes hundreds of global leaders, be they heads of state, heads of foundations and non-governmental agencies, Nobel Prize laureates, CEOs, major philanthropists, and members of the media, and acts as a clearing house for inspiring and implementing ideas for solving the world‘s most pressing problems.

It has made more than 3,500 commitments and improved the lives of over 430 million people in more than 180 countries. They provide micro-loans, dig wells, improve education availability, build hospitals and train doctors — whatever projects brilliant minds in concert can devise. They’re ready to respond to crises, like the tsunami devastation of the fishing industry in Bangladesh. Fisherman who lost their boats were supplied new, outfitted ones along with a cell phone for contacting the regulating board for up-to-date wholesale fish prices to protect them against unscrupulous buyers who’d exploit their vulnerability.

The CGI University operates on the same model but with college and university students who are provided funding to devise and implement their own generation-specific projects. This year’s conference hosted 250 students from 80 countries and resulted in 900 new commitments to action.

The CGI is a huge organization and if there weren’t hitches it wouldn’t be a human endeavor. I’ve no doubt the current kerfluffle will resolve itself, particularly if the vultures allow it to be no more nor no less than it is.

Hillary goes about her work expertly and respectfully and gains the regard of those who work with her. Donald Trump is the disgrace who had trouble filling the speaker slots at his own embarrassing convention. This is in no way a question of the lesser of two evils.

Jennie Young of Elizabethton is a retired langauge arts teacher.