Help save lives by becoming a bone marrow donor

Most open their wallets to donate their money to these and other lifesaving causes. But there are other donors who don’t always get the attention they should.

The National Marrow Donor Program says there are more than 35,000 children and adults in the United States who develop a life-threatening disease each year that can only be cured with a bone marrow and blood cell transplant. Unfortunately, 70 percent of these patients do not have a suitable matching donor in their families.

That’s why health care officials are calling attention to the national donation program. Without donors, many Americans in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant would not be with us today. The NMDP helps connect patients and their physicians to qualified donors.

Currently, an average of 200 patients receive an unrelated donor transplant facilitated by the NMDP each month. Sadly, many more patients could benefit from a transplant who do not receive this therapy because there are not enough Americans who are willing to sign up as marrow donors.

You can help by signing up as a marrow donor today. You can begin the process by visiting bethematch.org or marrow.org to learn more about the procedure.