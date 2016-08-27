Properly maintained smoke alarms help to save lives

Every home should have at least one smoke detector. And new technology — such as dual sensor smoke alarms that warn of both flame and smoke — has made these essential devices even more effective. Dual sensor alarms use both ionization and photoelectric technologies.

An ionization smoke alarm warns of flaming fires, such as a cooking fire. The photoelectric alarm is more responsive to a smoldering fire, such as that from overheated wiring.

Firefighters say having a properly functioning smoke detector in the home more than doubles a person’s chances of surviving a house fire. And a smoke detector that has had its battery drained or removed is of no use in alerting a family to a fire.

Tennessee routinely ranks among the top five states in the nation when it comes to the number of residents killed in house fires.

There were 72 fire-related deaths in Tennessee last year, down from the 75 reported n 2014.

Many of those lives might have been saved with a fully functioning smoke detector. That means a smoke detector should be tested regularly.

There should be a smoke alarm on each level of the house, inside every bedroom and outside the bedrooms in each sleeping area.

Any Johnson City resident in need of a smoke alarm or who needs help in replacing the batteries in one they already have should contact firefighting officials at 975-2840. A request for smoke detectors may also be submitted online at jcfd.wufoo.com/forms/smoke-detector-request-form/.