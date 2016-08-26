Serving jury duty is a vital civic responsibility

Aside from tax notices and credit card bills, there is perhaps nothing Americans dread more than receiving a jury summons in the mail. When they do get a summons, some people immediately set out to find an excuse to get out of jury duty.

And that’s not as easy as it used to be. A law was passed in 2009 that eliminated many of the archaic exemptions to jury duty in Tennessee that were based on age or occupation. Today, elected state or federal office holders are no longer automatically exempt from serving on a jury.

The same goes for teachers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, practicing attorneys and physicians.

Tennessee’s jury service law makes no exception for a person’s age. In fact, the law only allows exemptions for people who can prove an extreme physical or financial hardship.

For many years, people believed they could avoid getting a jury summons by not registering to vote. How sad it is to think that some Americans would gladly give up one important civic responsibility to avoid being called for another.

Actually, court officials in Tennessee rely on a variety of public records from which to call prospective jurors. In many counties, Circuit Court clerks comb through driver’s license information and tax rolls to find names for jury service.

Those who fail to answer a jury summons can face a contempt of court charge and a $50 fine. Those penalties are often accompanied by a stern tongue-lashing from judges who have become impatient with Tennesseans who attempt to avoid their civic duty.

Eleven Washington County residents face such a reprimand today in Criminal Court Judge Street’s courtroom after they failed to show up for jury duty in a first-degree murder trial this week. Press Senior Reporter Becky Campbell reported the judge issued subpoenas requiring those individuals to appear before him and explain why they didn’t show for the jury selection process on Tuesday.

“If enough people don’t show up, we can’t have a trial,” a frustrated Street told those who did show up for court.

Those called for jury duty can expect few frills. Selection to a panel earns a juror a stipend of $10 a day plus mileage. Jurors also have their meals paid for by the state while they are on the job.

Serving as a juror is not always appreciated in our society. That’s unfortunate because jury duty is a vital civic responsibility essential for maintaining our system of justice. It is a job that must never be shirked.