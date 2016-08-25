Standard residential insurance policies cover damage from wind or rain (water that comes from above), but they don’t include water that comes from below. Local insurance officials say now is a good time for homeowners to consider flood insurance. It might provide them with some peace of mind during the next big thunderstorm.

More Americans are killed annually from flooding than from any other weather-related hazard. That is one of the reasons emergency officials often remind motorists never to drive through flooded areas. Weather officials say most flood deaths occur at night and when people become trapped in automobiles that stall on flooded roads. Flash floods are the deadliest because they can happen in a short period of time, generally less than six hours.

Our region is most susceptible to flash flooding from mountain streams and rivers. If the National Weather Service issues a flood watch, residents living in the affected area should check flood action plans, keep informed and be ready to take action if a warning is issued or flooding is observed.

Now is the time to consider flood insurance