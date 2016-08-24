Flying high on the wings of the Constitution

The 1960s were the glory days for airplane-loving American boys. Even if the Wright brothers invented the airplane, it was only in the 1940s that the U.S. seized the lead in aircraft design that it has never relinquished. The planes that helped win World War II were followed by the heroic era of jet aircraft in the 1950s and the weird, wonderful and awesomely dangerous X-craft, flown by test pilots with “the right stuff” and silver flight suits and a fatality rate of something like 25 percent.

And that was followed by the faster-than-a-bullet, super secret SR-71 Blackbird and, most amazing of all, faster-than-gravity rockets taking men to the moon. I wasn’t the only kid of my generation with a wall full of models — with pride of place occupied by the American machines of the previous three decades.

The rapid progress in aircraft between 1935 and 1965 was staggering, even to an engineer like me who worked in the industry (although somewhat later). Hundreds of technologies that existed only in the imagination, if they existed at all, had to be invented, perfected and made practical. Just compare the Brewster Buffalo of 1937 — 950-HP radial engine, maximum operating altitude of about 16,000 feett and top-speed of 304 mph (considered a flying coffin by its unfortunate pilots) — to the SR-71 Blackbird, which less than 30 years later, powered by dual-cycle turbo-ramjet engines, flew at the edge of space, its titanium skin glowing cherry-red from the friction of air flowing across it at over 2,000 mph. It’s almost incomprehensible. And so awesomely cool.

So what does that have to do with a supposed design flaw in the Constitution? Absolutely nothing, other than illustrating it to near-perfection.

The rapid progress in aircraft design was largely the result of wartime necessity. The soldiers told the engineers and manufacturers what was needed, and they engaged their enormous talents and drive and delivered. The politicians were, for the most part, satisfied to set policy, write the checks and stay out of the way.

The adage that one’s impending doom wonderfully concentrates the mind was never truer. What’s so surprising is not that there were failures and disappointments, but that there were so few. The lesson: If it’s rapid progress you need, the politicians have to sit down and shut up and let the experts do their jobs.

The Constitution, on the other hand, was deliberately, ingeniously, designed to prevent rapid action. Aside from declaring war, it takes months or years to do anything of any great importance. It is a characteristic that has bedeviled would-be law and policy makers since the first days of the republic.

But there is a great difference between building an airplane and building a nation. For the former, one must accommodate only the impersonal, fixed and fairly well understood laws of physics. For the latter, one must accommodate all the inconsistencies, limitations and downright perversities of human nature, and not just for one person, but for an entire population. To say that the latter is a bit more complicated and prone to error is an immense understatement.

So, despite the manifest failures of the Constitution, conservatives today defend it without apology. No less a statesman than Winston Churchill, with the advantage of distance, dispassionate reflection, and a razor-sharp mind, had this to say in 1936:

“It may well be that this very quality of rigidity, which is today thought to be so galling, has been a prime factor in founding the greatness of the United States. …‘Taking the rigidity out of the American Constitution’ means, and is intended to mean, new gigantic accessions of power to the dominating centre of government and giving it the means to make new fundamental laws enforceable upon all American citizens.”

Nothing fundamental has changed in the decades since that was written. Far more is to be feared by enabling rapid change than by hobbling it. Rapid change is revolutionary and disruptive and potentially disastrous; fine and desirable if you’re making new and better airplanes.

The failure of an airplane, even the tragic loss of its crew, doesn’t endanger the nation. But the cost of national mistakes, overreach and failure is exponentially greater. Thus slow, frustrating, every now and then enraging national consensus building is the prudent approach — and the Constitutional approach.

So, off we go into the wild blue yonder in our fantastic flying machines, and faster, please. But in the affairs of state, we are wise to keep our feet firmly on Constitutional ground, even if the cost of preventing national tragedy is moving at a grind-it-out pace that even a reformer with the patience of Job finds glacial.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is president and general manager of Accurate Machine Products Corp. of Johnson City.