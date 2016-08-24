Appy Fair still delivers on fun and nostalgia

The fair means summer is almost over, the new school year is here and football season is just around the corner.

The Appy Fair, which ends Saturday, has become as much a part of local Americana as funnel cakes or cotton candy. The sights and sounds of the midway, the exciting rides and the farm and home exhibits still lure local families to the Appalachian Fair. Oh, and did we mention the funnel cakes?

It’s comforting to know that at least three generations in Upper East Tennessee have enjoyed a visit to the fairgrounds in Gray. The fair as we know it today began taking shape in 1952 when Washington County donated 5 acres near the school to become a permanent home for the event.

Both children and their parents rejoiced when the James Drew Exposition came to the fair in the late 1960s, bringing rides that still excite and thrill fairgoers today.

Over the decades, music has been a prime draw to the fair. This year is no exception. Many top acts will perform on the main stage, such as the Brothers Osborne concert tonight, Granger Smith on Thursday, MercyMe on Friday and Josh Turner on Saturday. Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for children age 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger.

For more information, including a complete schedule of events, visit appalachianfair.com.