logo
Leave Feedback

opinion

Appy Fair still delivers on fun and nostalgia

Johnson City Press • Aug 24, 2016 at 12:00 AM

The theme of the 90th annual Appalachian Fair, which got underway Monday in Gray, is “summer days and country ways.” That seems to be a fitting description of an event that has become an enduring seasonal benchmark in Northeast Tennessee.

The fair means summer is almost over, the new school year is here and football season is just around the corner.

The Appy Fair, which ends Saturday, has become as much a part of local Americana as funnel cakes or cotton candy. The sights and sounds of the midway, the exciting rides and the farm and home exhibits still lure local families to the Appalachian Fair. Oh, and did we mention the funnel cakes?

It’s comforting to know that at least three generations in Upper East Tennessee have enjoyed a visit to the fairgrounds in Gray. The fair as we know it today began taking shape in 1952 when Washington County donated 5 acres near the school to become a permanent home for the event.

Both children and their parents rejoiced when the James Drew Exposition came to the fair in the late 1960s, bringing rides that still excite and thrill fairgoers today.

Over the decades, music has been a prime draw to the fair. This year is no exception. Many top acts will perform on the main stage, such as the Brothers Osborne concert tonight, Granger Smith on Thursday, MercyMe on Friday and Josh Turner on Saturday. Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for children age 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger.

For more information, including a complete schedule of events, visit appalachianfair.com.

Recommended for You