Roy inks with UT-Martin

“It was pretty sad being injured during those two years,” Roy said. “This year was different and I was actually healthy and could help my team.”

Roy had the ceremony for her signing with the University of Tennessee at Martin on Monday and was among family, friends, teammates and coaches.

“It has been a pleasure to watch Breanna grow up,” Crockett coach Mark Jennings said. “I started a Junior Pioneers running program a few years ago and got Breanna and her sister (Taylor) running — and they went 1-2 in their first race at South Holston Dam.”

Roy is a four-time all-conference and all-region performer and ran season-best of 18:21 in September. She is also a three-time all-state performer, most recently finishing sixth at the TSSAA meet just two weeks ago.

UT-Martin is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference and is one of the up-and-coming programs in Division I thanks to the recent work done by head coach Peter Dalton. The Skyhawks finished fifth at the OVC Championships on Oct. 28, tying the second-best finish in school history and qualifying for the NCAA South Regional as a team.

UT-Martin already boasts some local talent as former Science Hill Hilltopper runner Lydia Lee attends UT-Martin.

“It will be fun running with some local girls that I haven’t seen in a while,” Roy said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun running down there. I’m really looking forward to it.”