Cross country goes cross country

To say the past decade has been one of dominance for the Buffs is an understatement.

Littered with superstar runners like Hannah Segrave, Megan Lease, Gillian Giffen and Marta Zimon, the program has churned along since 2000.

This year marks another NAIA National Championships appearance for coach Chris Layne’s bunch. They will travel to Vancouver, Washington, for the event this weekend. The Buffs have been ranked in the top 25 polls all season and are currently No. 12 in the country.

Milligan has been led this season by three different runners. Twice the leaders have been JJ Robinson and Sarah Kate Gartman. Gartman earned the runner-up spot at the conference meet in Waleska and led Milligan to a victory (24-37) by placing all of their scoring five inside the top-seven finishers.

The men’s race, featuring freshman standout and individual qualifier Nathan Baker, will go off at 1:30 p.m. (EST) on Saturday with the women following at 2:30.

Volleyball

The volleyball team was ousted in the first round of the AAC tournament in Kingsport by Union College in a sweep, 3-0. The Buffs finished the season 13-16 overall with a record of 9-8 in the conference.

Fortunately for the Buffs, they only lose two seniors to graduation and return several key contributors from this season, including Julie Dockery and Julia Codispoti.

Swimming

Milligan placed third on both the men's and women's sides at the only home meet of the season on Nov. 4. The women scored 398 points while the men scored 355 points.

Seniors Maeve Lee, Emily Mark, Caroline Walker and Emma Warax all participated in the final home swim meet.

Freshman Margaret Halloran continued her outstanding first season by winning the 800 freestyle by nearly 20 seconds with a time of 9:43.73. Sophomores Sara Farmer and Sterling Burnett had strong showings in the 100 backstroke. Farmer took fourth with a time of 1:09.15 while Burnett was third with a time of 1:01.55.

The fall part of the season is now complete for the Buffs and the next meet will be on Jan. 13 at Emory & Henry College in Virginia.