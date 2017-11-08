Volleyball close to home in tournament

The Buffs played Union just one week ago and led in every set, but ultimately lost the match 3-1 at Union.

“We are going into the tournament as the seven-seed and they are going in as the two-seed,” head coach Doneva Bays said. “We’re confident going in because we played them close last week and we just couldn’t win because of our own mistakes. It was their senior night last week and they have nine seniors, so it was going to be tough anyways. The girls believe in themselves going in and that is half of the battle.”

The match begins at 2:15 p.m. and Milligan will need to win to keep their season going.

Cross country

The men’s and women’s cross country teams came out of Waleska, Georgia with solid results and a trip to the national meet in Vancouver, Washington later this month for the women’s team.

“The girls had a 36-seconds spread between the 1-5 runners and I was really proud of that,” head coach Chris Layne said. “We had some injuries and illnesses at the wrong time on the men’s side, but our depth almost got us onto the podium anyways.”

The women’s team won the 14th AAC title in 15 years and was led by a runner-up finish by senior Sarah Kate Gartman, who covered the 5K course in 18:24. The women placed all of their scoring five in the top ten places and won over runner-up SCAD-Atlanta 24-37.

The men took the runner-up spot by three points to host Reinhardt and were led by freshman standout Nathan Baker, who placed third in 26:11 for the 8K course. Baker earned an at-large birth as an individual to the national meet.

Soccer

The women’s team won their first round game against Columbia on Friday 2-0, but were ousted on Tuesday 4-0 by Tennessee Wesleyan in the second round.

The Buffs finish the season 13-3-3 and will lose four seniors to graduation, but will return leading scorer Bekah Cundiff. They will also return eight other starters to the squad for the fall of 2018.

The men’s team won its first-round game on the road in overtime at St. Andrews last month, but was defeated by rival Bryan College on Friday.

The Buffs finished 3-16-1, but two of their final three matches.

Basketball

The men’s team has been in some close road games in the early season and dropped their third straight game on Tuesday at Johnson University in Knoxville, 103-95.

The Buffs’ big contributors from the Johnson University game were Aaron Levarity with 16 points and Daxton Bostain with 15 points.

The next game for the Buffs will be at Alice Lloyd College in Pippas Passes, Kentucky, on Thursday night.

The women’s team has also had rough start to the season, going 1-2 during the early season. The two losses have been by a combined 10 points and the lone win was in overtime.

The women’s team will also travel to Kentucky tonight to take on Alice Lloyd College. The home opener for the women is on Saturday against Asbury College.