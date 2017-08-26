Crockett girls, Boone boys win at Run for the Hills

The varsity girls race took to the hills first and David Crockett senior Breanna Roy took home a surprising victory in 19:21 over defending champion Jessey Ball of Lebanon, Virginia. This is Roy’s first cross country season that she has been healthy since her sophomore year. She had been suffering from compartment syndrome in both legs all of last season and had nearly eight months of recovery.

“It was bit depressing going through compartment syndrome, knowing that my junior year was completely over and I couldn’t run anything,” said Roy. “It felt good to win today. I started out and my heel was hurting me and I didn't think it was my day. I felt good otherwise.”

The Crockett squad impressed as Roy’s younger sister Taylor took third in 20:27 and freshman Rachel Dulaney took fourth. Emmaline Hulse and Halle Scott rounded out the scoring for the Pioneers finishing 13th and 17th, respectively.

The Daniel Boone girls squad finished second with 49 points and University High finished third with 140 points.

The boys varsity race was quite the intriguing one as the Daniel Boone squad began their first regular season post superstar Ben Varghese. The race began to unfold early as the Boone squad ran as a pack just behind the leader Noah Wheeling of Abingdon, Virginia just over a mile into the race. As the boys began to climb the biggest climb up the dam, Boone junior Chance Bowman began to gain ground on Wheeling and was looking relaxed doing so.

With just over a mile to go, Bowman got the signal from assistant coach Ray Jones to turn it on and blew by Wheeling to win the race in 16:38.

Junior Matt Huff was next across the line for the Trailblazers, taking fourth in 17:09 and sophomore Mason Lewis followed him in sixth, running 17:18. Senior Carson Wells and sophomore Max Austin rounded out the scoring for the Blazers, taking tenth and eleventh, respectively.

"The overall goal was to stay patient and wait for the signal,” said Bowman. “Right now, we’re doing a lot of heavy training and we’re still putting in a good base.”

“It was a great race all the way around for the boys,” said Boone head coach Len Jeffers. “They listened very well and were patient. They didn't get carried away or caught up at the start of the race and they just went about their business.”

Daniel Boone won the team title by a landslide with only 32 points. The Trailblazers average time on a difficult course was 17:26. University High finished second with 107 points and David Crockett finished third with 138 points.