Segrave named NAIA South Region Runner of the Year

On the cusp of competing in the NAIA Cross Country National Championships this Saturday along with the rest of Milligan’s cross country program, Segrave was named the NAIA South Region Runner of the Year on Wednesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Segrave won all four races she competed in this fall, vaulting the Buffs to ninth in the NAIA national rankings. The senior made a seamless transition to cross country after competing in the 800-meters at the British Olympic Trials this past summer.

“Coming off the Olympic Trials and then ultimately thinking about her future in the sport, we wanted to manage the cross country season the right way," said Milligan coach Chris Layne. "The fact she is not over-raced and goes into (the national championship) healthy and undefeated puts her on track to keep progressing and that's been the plan all along.”

Milligan’s women qualified for the NAIA nationals after finishing runner-up to SCAD Atlanta in the Appalachian Athletic Conference meet a couple weeks back. The Milligan men also advanced to the nationals after winning the AAC meet.

Layne has been pleased with Segrave’s tremendous progress over the course of her career at Milligan.

“You can't accomplish the things Hannah has accomplished without a real baseline of talent,” he said. “She trusts our system, but she also sets a high standard for herself and I think these are the primary reasons she continues to take steps."

— — —

The women’s basketball team opened conference play with an impressive 87-67 victory over Tennessee Wesleyan inside the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening.

After leading by six points at the half, the Buffs (3-2, 1-0) went on a 10-0 run to push their lead to 16 points and never looked back against a Wesleyan squad that was coming off a victory over the top-ranked NAIA Division II team in the nation.

Sarah Robinson poured in 20 points while Hayley Wyrick scored 17. Morgan Gose (16) and Mackenzie Raizor (15) also reached double figures for Milligan.

The Buffs will be back in action Saturday when they hit the road to play St. Andrews University.

— — —

A slow start doomed the Milligan men on Wednesday night.

The Buffs fell behind by 24 points in the first half, but rallied to get within five points with 45 seconds remaining in the game when Tyler Nichols made a steal and converted it into a layup. But the Bulldogs held on from there to secure a key AAC win.

Freshman Bo Pless came off the bench to lead Milligan with 19 points. Nichols scored 15 points and Daxton Bostian added 13 for the Buffs, who will be back in action on Saturday at St. Andrews.

— — —

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Milligan’s athletes, staff, and coaches will assist Good Samaritan Ministries on Monday with the distribution of Thanksgiving meals.

The effort is part of Milligan’s ongoing partnership with the organization, which is located in Johnson City.

Milligan is also doing a clothing drive called “Buff Stuff for Good Sam.”

“They do great work in providing the essentials to the neediest of our community,” said Milligan Vice President for Athletics and Student Development Mark Fox. “The Milligan community is committed to assisting them in their mission.”