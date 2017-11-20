Sheriff: Daughter used parents account for lottery tickets, court fines, rent

Marion Gail Reeves, 59, 355 Wiltshire Drive, turned herself over to authorities Saturday at the Washington County Detention Center. She was indicted on two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person over $2,500, according to a press release from Sheriff Ed Graybeal.

The investigation into Reeves’ parents’ finances began after they missed several mortgage payments, which almost led to a foreclosure. Reeves had power of attorney for her parents and had access to their financial accounts.

“During the investigation, Reeves admitted to using funds for reasons other than the benefit of her parents, which included the purchasing of lottery tickets and the payment of another person’s courts fines,” Graybeal said in the press release.

“Additionally, Reeves admitted the funds were being used to pay the rent of another family member. These actions by Reeves contributed to a significant depletion of available funds, which ultimately led to the victim’s house payment not being made over the course of several months, placing the victim’s home at risk of being foreclosed.”

Reeves was released on $20,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Court next week.