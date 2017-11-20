Carter County woman arraigned on son's drowning death

Tabitha Michelle Sword, 35, was arrested Nov. 7 after a grand jury indicted her on the murder charge that related to a child neglect incident.

Sword called 911 around 10 a.m. on May 27 about her son being missing from their home. Officer Dustin Johnson was the first officer on the scene and spoke with Sword. He quickly broadcast a description of the boy to other officers responding.

Johnson said Sword told him that about 5 to 6 minutes before calling 911 she went to the bathroom in the back bedroom. She told him that before going to the bathroom, she had seen her child sleeping in his bed. Sword said she locked the screen door and shut the front door. Sword said she also pushed the edge of the couch over in front of the door so her boy could not open the door. She said she then went to the bathroom for abut 2 to 4 minutes.

Johnson reported that Sword told him that when she left the bathroom she found the couch had been pushed back and the front door was open. She looked for her child inside the residence, but he was not there. She searched outside, but did not find him, so she called 911.

The responding officers searched Meadowbrook Trailer Park and surrounding areas, but the child was not found. The search quickly escalated to include other officers of the Elizabethton Police Department, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, Carter County Rescue Squad search teams, Wings Air Rescue and civilian searchers.

Officer Justin Pearce of the Elizabethton Police Department began searching Buffalo Creek. He heard a man yelling that he had found the boy. Pearce then went over to the man and found the child floating face down in the middle of Buffalo Creek. Pearce recovered the body and brought him to the creek bank at 12:39 p.m.

Johnson reported that he talked with one of Sword’s neighbors, who told him that a month earlier the boy had been seen playing by the creek by himself. The neighbor said he got the boy and walked over to his residence. The neighbor said he knocked several times, but no one came to the door. The neighbor said he then opened the door and let the boy inside.

A short time later, he said he once again saw the boy playing outside by himself. He took him back to the residence, and this time Sword came to the door and said she had been asleep.

In court on Monday, Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice appointed the public defender’s office to represent Sword. She pleaded not guilty, and Rice reset the case for March 16.