Man charged with murder in Carter County bound over to grand jury

Chad Anthony Benfield, 44, was living in a house nearby with his then-fiance, Donna Gay, her two sons and daughter-in-law, when Mary Nolen, 89, was attacked in her Dan Bowers Road home in the early morning hours of July 14, police said.

She died July 26, and an autopsy report indicated her death was due to complications of blunt-force trauma to the head and neck. Benfield was eventually charged with especially aggravated burglary and felony murder in Nolen’s death after officers were able to detain him Aug. 11 on a fugitive from justice warrant for allegedly violating terms of parole from South Carolina.

During the hearing Friday, Gay testified that she and Benfield had argued over his drinking and allegations he was cheating on her before she went to bed the evening of July 13. Gay testified she didn’t know where Benfield went that night, but said he didn’t sleep in her bed. She didn’t see him again until the next morning when she drove him to work at his brother’s furniture store, she said.

Later that same morning, around 10:40 a.m., Melanie Harold went to her grandmother’s home to clean for the woman. It was an unusual occasion for someone else to clean Nolen’s house, but she’d had cataract surgery earlier in the week and needed the assistance, Harold testified.

When she arrived, Harold said she couldn’t get her grandmother to the door or on the phone, so she knew something was wrong. Harold called her mother to bring a spare key, and when her mother arrived, Harold was the one who went into the house. She testified she didn’t know what she’d find and didn’t want her mother and aunt to see something gruesome.

Harold said her grandmother was wearing a green nightgown and lying across her bed, which was stripped of all the bedding, and was unable to move. Harold said her granny said, ‘Help me,’ but was unable to fully say the words clearly, and Harold described it as more of a throaty sound.

“I told her we were there,” Harold said. She ran outside to call 911 and passed her aunt in the hallway, who asked if Nolen was dead.

“I said, ‘almost,’ ” Harold testified. After EMS arrived, they asked the family what medications Nolen took, so Harold went in to get her granny’s pocketbook, which was normally sitting beside Nolen’s chair in the living room. When the purse wasn’t there, Harold said she realized that someone had been in the house and told the paramedics that “somebody has done this to her.”

The family later found the purse pushed in between a bed and side table, but couldn’t tell if anything was missing. Only one other item was confirmed missing, Harold said. It was later identified as a bottle of tramadol, a narcotic-like painkiller.

One of the paramedics responded that he knew that, too, and instructed Harold to call 911 again and request an officer respond to the scene. Another oddity in her granny’s house, Harold said, was that Nolen’s bed was “sopping wet” with something that smelled terrible, but Harold couldn’t figure out what it was. She, her mother, aunt and sister all sat on the bed with Nolen waiting for paramedics to arrive, and all of them had wet clothing afterward.

Investigator Penny Garland later testified during the hearing that portions of that mattress were cut out and sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime lab for testing, but those results had not yet been returned. Evidence that had been processed, she testified, included fingernail clippings from Nolen’s right and left fingers that had DNA on them that matched Benfield. It was those test results that turned investigator’s attention to Benfield, she said.

By the time Benfield became a suspect, he and Gay were broken up and she had moved to South Carolina. Investigators went there to interview Gay and learned about the fight she and Benfield had the night before Nolen was attacked. They also learned that when she was packing, Gay had found some sheets, two flowery shirts, a gown and bathrobe that appeared fitting for an older woman.

Initially, Gay said she thought it might have belonged to a woman Benfield was cheating on her with, but he denied it and she ended up taking the bedding and clothes away with other discarded items to the Carter County Landfill.

In between the time Gay moved and Benfield became a suspect, they began talking again and she even visited him in Carter County one time. She said he’d stopped drinking and things were “better” between them and they wanted to work out their relationship. Gay said she never imagined Benfield could harm someone.

In a court document, Garland said Benfield denied ever having been inside Nolen’s home, but when investigators told him about the DNA evidence,"he began negotiating with the officers and stating that he would tell the truth if given a weekend furlough to spend with his fiance.” Benfield at one point during the interview acknowledged that he did not have any intentions of hurting Mrs. Nolen when he went to her residence, but later declined to elaborate.”

After hearing testimony from the state on Friday, Carter County General Sessions Judge Keith Bowers Jr. bound the case over to a grand jury. Benfield’s next court appearance will be Jan. 26 in Criminal Court.