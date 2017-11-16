Unicoi double homicide case hearing rescheduled until 2018 for mental evaluation

Clyde William Banner, 63, 293 Lower Higgins Creek Road, was arrested in Madison County, North Carolina, Oct. 11 after allegedly shooting the two women and fleeing Tennessee He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of sisters Amy B. Jones, 29, and Donna K. Jones, 34, inside the home where they lived with their mother, Teresa Jones, and Banner.

In his first court appearance in Unicoi County General Sessions Court last month, Banner was arraigned on the charges and appointed the public defender’s office to represent him. Assistant Public Defender Jim Lonon talked briefly with his client that day and asked Judge David Shults to reset the case so he could determine if a mental evaluation was appropriate.

The decision to have the evaluation done was apparently not made until last week, so a status hearing on Thursday was fruitless. Banner was not transported from the jail to court because there was not going to be a hearing, and he is apparently under tightened security in the jail, where he is being held without bond.

According to the two warrants filed by Chief Investigator Ron Arnold, Banner borrowed a shotgun from a neighbor the night before the shootings. Sheriff Mike Hensley said Banner told the neighbor, who is also Teresa Jones’ sister, that he was going squirrel hunting the next morning.

At some point that next morning, Teresa Jones was at work and called her sister and asked her to go get the gun because “he wasn’t acting right,” Hensley said. The sister walked over to Jones’ house, went into the kitchen through the back door and saw Banner standing with the gun held up.

“He’s standing there … and he shot the girls and she ran out,” the sheriff said. The woman was not in a position to see her nieces actually get shot, and she ran out as soon as Banner fired.

Hensley said the women killed were found in a sitting position on the couch, and Banner told investigators that “he shot one of them and the other one stood up and said, ‘Oh my God,’ and he shot the other one.”

After the witness ran from the house, Banner followed while screaming, “I’ll kill everyone of you all,” before leaving the area in his pickup truck.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation, assisted in the search, which concluded without incident around 1:30 p.m Oct. 11 in Madison County, where Banner’s truck was spotted at a convenience market.

Banner’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4.