Washington County Sessions Court Aug. 14-Sept. 5

Washington County
Aug. 14
Kevin Nelms,19, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs.
Valerie Nicole Saylor, 34, unlawful possession without a prescription, fined $10 and costs, sentenced 30 days, all suspended except 20 days, supervised probation; public intoxication, fined $10 and costs.
Mary Keplinger, 35, driving on a revoked license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation.
Holly B. Frye, 38, simple possession of schedule II drugs, fined $750 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; paraphernalia violation, dismissed.
Kimberly Hartnett, 39, drug paraphernalia violation, fined $150 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
William Scott Gregg, 29, DUI, fined $350 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except seven days, supervised probation, license suspended for one year.
Matthew R. Murr, 28, unlawful drug paraphernalia, fined $150 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation.
Michael T. Smith, 41, domestic assault, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended, supervised probation.
Rebecca Lovell, 39, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
Amy Yothers, 50, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended, unsupervised probation; no insurance, fined $25 and costs; light law violation, dismissed.
Johnthon Eric Daniels, 24, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation; evading arrest, fined $50 and costs.
Nathan M. Hicks, 42, domestic assault, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended, supervised probation.
Ashley M. Lee, 25, criminal trespassing, fined $10 and costs, sentenced 30 days, all suspended for time served, unsupervised probation.
Chas Price, 29, attempted theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended, supervised probation until payment of fines and costs, unsupervised for the remainder.
David Dunbar, 41, domestic assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation.
Aug. 15
Bryce W. Green, 28, vandalism under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 150 days; simple assault, fined $50 and costs; theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs; public intoxication, dismissed.
Justin Matthews, 33, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $150 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation.
Heather M. Bunton, 34, DUI, fined $350 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 48 hours, supervised probation, license suspended for one year.
Justin Allen McInturff, 29, driving on a revoked license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended except two days, unsupervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; registration violation, muffler violation, and unlawful removal of registration, dismissed.
Micah Thompson, 19, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
Jamie L. Stanley, 39, leaving the scene, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; driving on a suspended license, dismissed.
Luz Elena Mora, 39, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
Santos M. Sostenes, 34, driving on a revoked license (third offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 10 days, supervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; following too close and no/expired driver's license, dismissed.
Caleb Lee, 21, simple possession of schedule VI drugs, fined $250 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; unlawful possession of a weapon, dismissed, forfeit weapon.
Trenton Keplinger, 43, speeding, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs.
Daniel Rodriguez Cepedes, 31, driving on a suspended license (fifth offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 35 days, supervised probation; due care violation, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; driving on a suspended license (fourth offense), fined $50 and costs.
Brandon Williams, 57, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; speeding, dismissed.
Aug. 22
Hubert Taylor Lasley Jr., 57, public intoxication, fined $10 and costs, unsupervised probation; criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Hannah Payne, 18, speeding, pay costs; financial responsibility violation, dismissed.
Gavin Bentley, 33, speeding, fined $10 and costs, unsupervised probation; driving on a suspended license, dismissed.
Zanna Crain, 55, financial responsibility violation, fined $10 and costs.
Timothy Simpson, 25, domestic assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; resisting arrest, fined $25 and costs; resisting arrest - second count, dismissed.
Jeffery Scott Mercer, 41, attempted reckless endangerment, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended, supervised probation.
Steven Keith Anderson, 23, simple assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation; vandalism, dismissed.
Denisse Reyes, 31, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; failure to yield, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; child restraint violation, dismissed.
Mariela Hernandez, 33, driving on a suspended license (second offense), fined $25 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; light law violation and financial responsibility violation, dismissed.
Terri Miller, 58, harassment, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation.
Robert Burchfield, 49, theft of merchandise under $1,000 - two counts, fined $50 and costs on both counts, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
Beverly Davenport, 52, theft of merchandise under $1,000 - two counts, fined $50 and costs on both counts, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except seven days, supervised probation.
Brittany Grosso, 28, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
Sabrina M. Mitchell, 21, disorderly conduct, fined $25 and costs, unsupervised probation.
Glenn A. Hopkins, 37, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, unsupervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $10 and costs; light law violation - two counts and driving on a suspended license - second count, dismissed.
Richard S. King Jesse, 21, driving on a revoked license - four counts, fined $25 and costs on each count, sentenced six months, all suspended except 20 days, supervised probation, 20 hours community service; no insurance, fined $25 and costs; light law violation, registration violation, lane change violation, and stop sign violation, dismissed.
Gary Lee Taylor, 41, simple assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation; resisting arrest, fined $25 and costs.
Shanisha Rahn, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $150 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
Christopher L. Carr, 26, simple assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation.
Christopher Russell, 29, driving on a revoked license (second offense), fined $25 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 45 days, supervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; due care violation, dismissed.
Clinton C. Grindstaff, 27, attempted vandalism, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended for time served, supervised probation.
Ginger D. Holtsclaw, 32, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 90 days.
Joseph Scott Mitchell, 23, disorderly conduct, fined $25 and costs, unsupervised probation.
Juan C. Castillo, 28, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, unsupervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $10 and costs; speeding, dismissed.
Lydia A. Shaw, 31, DUI, fined $350 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 10 days, supervised probation, license suspended for one year; open container violation, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; leaving the scene of an accident, fined $25 and costs; roadway violation, evading arrest, and reckless driving, dismissed.
Aug. 23
Michael L. Richardson, 33, DUI, fined $350 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 48 hours, supervised probation, license suspended for one year.
Casandra J. Gump, 21, leaving the scene, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; due care violation, dismissed.
Dawn E. Smith, 43, driving on a revoked license (second offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 60 days; no insurance, fined $25 and costs; registration violation, dismissed.
Samantha L. McDougald, 27, financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; driving on a suspended license, dismissed.
Nathaniel J. Broadway, 30, driving on a revoked license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation.
Teresa Williams, 55, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
David Joseph Stout, 22, driving on a suspended license (fourth offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 10 days, unsupervised probation; light law violation, dismissed.
Marie M. Stephens, 49, DUI (second offense), fined $600 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 45 days, supervised probation; due care violation, reckless driving, left of center violation, illegal lane change, and evading arrest, dismissed.
Aug. 28
Velma J. McKeehan, 79. solicitation of a false report, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except two days, supervised probation; leaving the scene of an accident, fined $25 and costs; driving on a revoked license, fined $25 and costs.
Cortney Carr, 28, simple possession of methamphetamine, fined $750 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 30 days, supervised probation.
Melissa A. Surber, 37, driving on a revoked license (fifth offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 30 days, unsupervised probation.
Jeremy Dustin Bishop, 39, driving on a revoked license (fourth offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 25 days, unsupervised probation; light law violation, dismissed.
April B. Chambers, 24, theft of merchandise under $1,000 - two counts, fined $50 and costs on both counts, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs; criminal trespassing - two counts, fined $10 and costs on both counts.
Sierra Lee Puckett, 22, criminal impersonation, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended except 60 days.
Jason Swanson, 23, simple assault, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended for time served, supervised probation until payment of fines and costs, unsupervised thereafter.
Victoria L. Clark, , 36, leaving the scene of an accident, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation until payment of fines and costs, unsupervised for the remainder; illegal lane change, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, dismissed.
Michael Robert Foster, 64, domestic assault (second offense), fined $350 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 30 days, supervised probation.
Benny J. Lawson, 22, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and costs, unsupervised probation.
Joanna James, 44, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
Jason Avery, 24, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; speeding, dismissed.
Aug. 29
Brent A. Peterson, 42, simple possession of schedule VI drugs, fined $250 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation until payment of fines and costs, unsupervised for the remainder; unlawful drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Matthew T. Cradic, 29, simple assault (offensive touching), fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended for time served, supervised probation; simple assault, fined $50 and costs; aggravated assault and interference with 911 calls, dismissed.
Mason Runyon, 22, simple possession of marijuana, fined $250 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; possession of paraphernalia, dismissed.
Josh Burton, 25, ATV on closed road of wildlife management area, fined $10 and costs, unsupervised probation.
Christina Batease, 28, speeding, fined $10 and costs, unsupervised probation; driving on a suspended license, 10-day address change violation, and no insurance, dismissed.
Jesse Behselich, 33, no insurance, fined $25 and costs; driving on a suspended license and 10-day address change violation, dismissed.
Jamel A. Foster, 22, violation of implied consent law, loss of license for one year; DUI, dismissed.
Jeffrey L. Palmer, no age given, attempted auto burglary, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 100 days.
Kara Austin, 37, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
Christopher Travis Porambo, 24, domestic assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation; vandalism under $1,000, dismissed.
Jonathan Perkaguan, 36, financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; driver's license violation, dismissed.
Vanessa Begley, 20, speeding, fined $10 and costs.
James Charles, 23, no insurance, fined $25 and costs; registration violation and driving on a suspended license, dismissed.
Daniel Charles, 26, speeding, dismissed, pay costs; driving on a suspended license and registration violation, dismissed.
Marcia A. Ferrell, 44, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 70 days.
Sept. 5
Haley Bohon, 22, open container violation, fined $10 and costs.
Ashley McGraw, 24, driving on a revoked license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation.
Edwina C. Orr, 42, criminal trespassing, fined $10 and costs; theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 30 days, supervised probation.
Devin William Osborne, 22, simple possession of methanphetamine, fined $750 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 30 days, supervised probation; registration violation, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; simple possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia - two counts, speeding, and driving on a revoked license, dismissed.
Mary T. Greene, 52, driving on a revoked license (12th offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 90 days, supervised probation; possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
William M. Tarlton, 53, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 350 days.
Richard Davis, 52, failure to obey traffic device, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 30 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; driving on a revoked license, dismissed.
Brian Nicholas Wise, 35, theft under $500, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, dismissed.
Sarah Zirkle, 38, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.
Phillip J. Cook, 39, simple domestic assault, fined $200 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 273 days.