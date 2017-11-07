Washington County Sessions Court Aug. 14-Sept. 5

Washington County

Aug. 14

Kevin Nelms,19, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs.

Valerie Nicole Saylor, 34, unlawful possession without a prescription, fined $10 and costs, sentenced 30 days, all suspended except 20 days, supervised probation; public intoxication, fined $10 and costs.

Mary Keplinger, 35, driving on a revoked license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation.

Holly B. Frye, 38, simple possession of schedule II drugs, fined $750 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; paraphernalia violation, dismissed.

Kimberly Hartnett, 39, drug paraphernalia violation, fined $150 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

William Scott Gregg, 29, DUI, fined $350 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except seven days, supervised probation, license suspended for one year.

Matthew R. Murr, 28, unlawful drug paraphernalia, fined $150 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation.

Michael T. Smith, 41, domestic assault, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended, supervised probation.

Rebecca Lovell, 39, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

Amy Yothers, 50, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended, unsupervised probation; no insurance, fined $25 and costs; light law violation, dismissed.

Johnthon Eric Daniels, 24, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation; evading arrest, fined $50 and costs.

Nathan M. Hicks, 42, domestic assault, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended, supervised probation.

Ashley M. Lee, 25, criminal trespassing, fined $10 and costs, sentenced 30 days, all suspended for time served, unsupervised probation.

Chas Price, 29, attempted theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended, supervised probation until payment of fines and costs, unsupervised for the remainder.

David Dunbar, 41, domestic assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation.

Aug. 15

Bryce W. Green, 28, vandalism under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 150 days; simple assault, fined $50 and costs; theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs; public intoxication, dismissed.

Justin Matthews, 33, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $150 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation.

Heather M. Bunton, 34, DUI, fined $350 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 48 hours, supervised probation, license suspended for one year.

Justin Allen McInturff, 29, driving on a revoked license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended except two days, unsupervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; registration violation, muffler violation, and unlawful removal of registration, dismissed.

Micah Thompson, 19, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

Jamie L. Stanley, 39, leaving the scene, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; driving on a suspended license, dismissed.

Luz Elena Mora, 39, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

Santos M. Sostenes, 34, driving on a revoked license (third offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 10 days, supervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; following too close and no/expired driver's license, dismissed.

Caleb Lee, 21, simple possession of schedule VI drugs, fined $250 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; unlawful possession of a weapon, dismissed, forfeit weapon.

Trenton Keplinger, 43, speeding, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs.

Daniel Rodriguez Cepedes, 31, driving on a suspended license (fifth offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 35 days, supervised probation; due care violation, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; driving on a suspended license (fourth offense), fined $50 and costs.

Brandon Williams, 57, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; speeding, dismissed.

Aug. 22

Hubert Taylor Lasley Jr., 57, public intoxication, fined $10 and costs, unsupervised probation; criminal trespassing, dismissed.

Hannah Payne, 18, speeding, pay costs; financial responsibility violation, dismissed.

Gavin Bentley, 33, speeding, fined $10 and costs, unsupervised probation; driving on a suspended license, dismissed.

Zanna Crain, 55, financial responsibility violation, fined $10 and costs.

Timothy Simpson, 25, domestic assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; resisting arrest, fined $25 and costs; resisting arrest - second count, dismissed.

Jeffery Scott Mercer, 41, attempted reckless endangerment, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended, supervised probation.

Steven Keith Anderson, 23, simple assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation; vandalism, dismissed.

Denisse Reyes, 31, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; failure to yield, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; child restraint violation, dismissed.

Mariela Hernandez, 33, driving on a suspended license (second offense), fined $25 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; light law violation and financial responsibility violation, dismissed.

Terri Miller, 58, harassment, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation.

Robert Burchfield, 49, theft of merchandise under $1,000 - two counts, fined $50 and costs on both counts, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

Beverly Davenport, 52, theft of merchandise under $1,000 - two counts, fined $50 and costs on both counts, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except seven days, supervised probation.

Brittany Grosso, 28, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

Sabrina M. Mitchell, 21, disorderly conduct, fined $25 and costs, unsupervised probation.

Glenn A. Hopkins, 37, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, unsupervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $10 and costs; light law violation - two counts and driving on a suspended license - second count, dismissed.

Richard S. King Jesse, 21, driving on a revoked license - four counts, fined $25 and costs on each count, sentenced six months, all suspended except 20 days, supervised probation, 20 hours community service; no insurance, fined $25 and costs; light law violation, registration violation, lane change violation, and stop sign violation, dismissed.

Gary Lee Taylor, 41, simple assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation; resisting arrest, fined $25 and costs.

Shanisha Rahn, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $150 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

Christopher L. Carr, 26, simple assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation.

Christopher Russell, 29, driving on a revoked license (second offense), fined $25 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 45 days, supervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; due care violation, dismissed.

Clinton C. Grindstaff, 27, attempted vandalism, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended for time served, supervised probation.

Ginger D. Holtsclaw, 32, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 90 days.

Joseph Scott Mitchell, 23, disorderly conduct, fined $25 and costs, unsupervised probation.

Juan C. Castillo, 28, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, unsupervised probation; financial responsibility violation, fined $10 and costs; speeding, dismissed.

Lydia A. Shaw, 31, DUI, fined $350 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 10 days, supervised probation, license suspended for one year; open container violation, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; leaving the scene of an accident, fined $25 and costs; roadway violation, evading arrest, and reckless driving, dismissed.

Aug. 23

Michael L. Richardson, 33, DUI, fined $350 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 48 hours, supervised probation, license suspended for one year.

Casandra J. Gump, 21, leaving the scene, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; due care violation, dismissed.

Dawn E. Smith, 43, driving on a revoked license (second offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 60 days; no insurance, fined $25 and costs; registration violation, dismissed.

Samantha L. McDougald, 27, financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; driving on a suspended license, dismissed.

Nathaniel J. Broadway, 30, driving on a revoked license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation.

Teresa Williams, 55, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

David Joseph Stout, 22, driving on a suspended license (fourth offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 10 days, unsupervised probation; light law violation, dismissed.

Marie M. Stephens, 49, DUI (second offense), fined $600 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 45 days, supervised probation; due care violation, reckless driving, left of center violation, illegal lane change, and evading arrest, dismissed.

Aug. 28

Velma J. McKeehan, 79. solicitation of a false report, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except two days, supervised probation; leaving the scene of an accident, fined $25 and costs; driving on a revoked license, fined $25 and costs.

Cortney Carr, 28, simple possession of methamphetamine, fined $750 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 30 days, supervised probation.

Melissa A. Surber, 37, driving on a revoked license (fifth offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 30 days, unsupervised probation.

Jeremy Dustin Bishop, 39, driving on a revoked license (fourth offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 25 days, unsupervised probation; light law violation, dismissed.

April B. Chambers, 24, theft of merchandise under $1,000 - two counts, fined $50 and costs on both counts, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs; criminal trespassing - two counts, fined $10 and costs on both counts.

Sierra Lee Puckett, 22, criminal impersonation, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended except 60 days.

Jason Swanson, 23, simple assault, fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended for time served, supervised probation until payment of fines and costs, unsupervised thereafter.

Victoria L. Clark, , 36, leaving the scene of an accident, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation until payment of fines and costs, unsupervised for the remainder; illegal lane change, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, dismissed.

Michael Robert Foster, 64, domestic assault (second offense), fined $350 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 30 days, supervised probation.

Benny J. Lawson, 22, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and costs, unsupervised probation.

Joanna James, 44, theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

Jason Avery, 24, driving on a suspended license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; speeding, dismissed.

Aug. 29

Brent A. Peterson, 42, simple possession of schedule VI drugs, fined $250 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation until payment of fines and costs, unsupervised for the remainder; unlawful drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Matthew T. Cradic, 29, simple assault (offensive touching), fined $25 and costs, sentenced six months, all suspended for time served, supervised probation; simple assault, fined $50 and costs; aggravated assault and interference with 911 calls, dismissed.

Mason Runyon, 22, simple possession of marijuana, fined $250 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation; possession of paraphernalia, dismissed.

Josh Burton, 25, ATV on closed road of wildlife management area, fined $10 and costs, unsupervised probation.

Christina Batease, 28, speeding, fined $10 and costs, unsupervised probation; driving on a suspended license, 10-day address change violation, and no insurance, dismissed.

Jesse Behselich, 33, no insurance, fined $25 and costs; driving on a suspended license and 10-day address change violation, dismissed.

Jamel A. Foster, 22, violation of implied consent law, loss of license for one year; DUI, dismissed.

Jeffrey L. Palmer, no age given, attempted auto burglary, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 100 days.

Kara Austin, 37, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

Christopher Travis Porambo, 24, domestic assault, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended for time served, supervised probation; vandalism under $1,000, dismissed.

Jonathan Perkaguan, 36, financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; driver's license violation, dismissed.

Vanessa Begley, 20, speeding, fined $10 and costs.

James Charles, 23, no insurance, fined $25 and costs; registration violation and driving on a suspended license, dismissed.

Daniel Charles, 26, speeding, dismissed, pay costs; driving on a suspended license and registration violation, dismissed.

Marcia A. Ferrell, 44, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 70 days.

Sept. 5

Haley Bohon, 22, open container violation, fined $10 and costs.

Ashley McGraw, 24, driving on a revoked license, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 5 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation.

Edwina C. Orr, 42, criminal trespassing, fined $10 and costs; theft of merchandise under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 30 days, supervised probation.

Devin William Osborne, 22, simple possession of methanphetamine, fined $750 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 30 days, supervised probation; registration violation, fined $10 and costs; financial responsibility violation, fined $25 and costs; simple possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia - two counts, speeding, and driving on a revoked license, dismissed.

Mary T. Greene, 52, driving on a revoked license (12th offense), fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 90 days, supervised probation; possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

William M. Tarlton, 53, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 350 days.

Richard Davis, 52, failure to obey traffic device, fined $25 and costs, sentenced 30 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; driving on a revoked license, dismissed.

Brian Nicholas Wise, 35, theft under $500, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, unsupervised probation; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, dismissed.

Sarah Zirkle, 38, theft under $1,000, fined $50 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended, supervised probation.

Phillip J. Cook, 39, simple domestic assault, fined $200 and costs, sentenced 11 months, 29 days, all suspended except 273 days.