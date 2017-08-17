logo

Carter County Criminal Court

Oaks found guilty of vehicular homicide

Johnson City Press • Today at 9:34 PM

ELIZABETHTON — After a two-day trial, a Carter County jury found Jerry Ray Thomas Oaks guilty of vehicular homicide (intoxication) after two hours of deliberation on Wednesday.

Oaks, 35, 250 Piercetown Road, Butler, was convicted of causing the death of Viencen Hitechew, 47, when their cars were involved in a head-on collision on the new Gap Creek Highway at 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2016. The accident was investigated by Trooper Brad Proffitt of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the Highway Patrol, Oaks was driving a 2007 Jeep northward in the wrong lane and struck a 2009 Lexus driven by Hitechew. Both vehicles erupted in flames.

Judge Lisa Rice set a sentencing hearing for the afternoon of Sept. 25. She also revoked Oaks' bond. The jury set a fine of $2,500.

Assistant District Attorney General Matthew Roark prosecuted the case. Oaks was defended by Wesley Taylor of the Public Defender's Office.