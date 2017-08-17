Oaks found guilty of vehicular homicide

Oaks, 35, 250 Piercetown Road, Butler, was convicted of causing the death of Viencen Hitechew, 47, when their cars were involved in a head-on collision on the new Gap Creek Highway at 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2016. The accident was investigated by Trooper Brad Proffitt of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the Highway Patrol, Oaks was driving a 2007 Jeep northward in the wrong lane and struck a 2009 Lexus driven by Hitechew. Both vehicles erupted in flames.

Judge Lisa Rice set a sentencing hearing for the afternoon of Sept. 25. She also revoked Oaks' bond. The jury set a fine of $2,500.

Assistant District Attorney General Matthew Roark prosecuted the case. Oaks was defended by Wesley Taylor of the Public Defender's Office.