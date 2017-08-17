Johnson City man sentenced to 22 years in prison for crack conspiracy

Lamont Darnell Fortune, 37, was sentenced U.S. District Court by Senior Judge R. Leon Jordan to serve 22 years, eight months. Fortune was convicted of conspiracy in April after a two-day jury trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release evidence showed that from January 2011 to November 2015, Fortune conspired with others to distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine. He made regular trips from Johnson City to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to obtain multi-ounce quantities of crack cocaine to supply his co-conspirators, who then sold those drugs in Johnson City and Bristol.

Fortune supplied crack cocaine to a person working on behalf of law enforcement on two occasions. In May 2015, he led Virginia law enforcement on a chase on Interstate 77 at speeds of over 120 mph as he returned from picking up a shipment of crack cocaine. Three of Fortune’s co-conspirators had pleaded guilty before his trial and also had been sentenced.

The investigation was conducted in a partnership between the Johnson City Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In 2012, Fortune and another man were arrested in Johnson City on crack cocaine charges.