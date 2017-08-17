Erwin woman headed to criminal court in stabbing murder after preliminary hearing

Ricina Blaire Patrick, 29, appeared in Unicoi County General Sessions Court before Judge David Shults for the hearing. She’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ricky Price, 55, 326 Tipton St., on Feb. 27. The judge heard testimony Thursday from two state witnesses — Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent Scott Lott — who both described different aspects of the scene.

Tilson responded to the call at 326 Tipton St. because part of that area is in the town of Erwin. As it turned out, the residence where the stabbing occurred was in the county. Tilson, the second officer on scene, said he found Price sitting on a porch and with multiple stab wounds and being attended to by a man and woman at the residence. They told Tilson and a county deputy that a woman had gone around the back of the house.

Tilson and the deputy went to Price’s house, which was next door, and called for anyone inside to exit. He said a woman — later determined to be Patrick — came out of the house. She was wearing multiple layers of clothing, he said, and her hands were down by her side. After Patrick was secured, Tilson said he went back to provide aid for Price.

“I was talking to him to ward off shock. He was becoming more and more pale, he had trouble breathing,” Tilson testified. “It seemed very serious to me.”

Tilson said he asked Price what happened and who had stabbed him. “He told me Ricina Patrick,” Tilson said. Price eventually lost consciousness at the scene, and Tilson began CPR while medics were on the way and as they worked on Price after arriving. Price later died at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital.

Lott testified he obtained a search warrant before officers went inside Price’s residence because of their belief Patrick also lived there. Lott said he believed the stabbing incident began in a hallway area near the master bedroom due to the amount of blood there.

Blood was located on several items, including a comforter in the master bedroom. The knife investigators believe was used in the stabbing was located in another bedroom under a pile of clothes, Lott said. It was one of the last items investigators found while searching the house and it appeared to be “a chef knife,” he said.

Through Lott, Assistant District Attorney General Todd Hull introduced multiple photographs of the inside and outside of Price’s residence and the blood trail leading from the bedroom area all the way to the neighbor’s house.

Defense attorney Mitch Manuel asked Lott if there was electricity to the residence, and Lott said the power was off. It could have been an explanation on why Patrick was wearing multiple layers of clothing. Lott also testified, through questions from the defense, that Price and Patrick had some level of “illicit drugs” in their systems. Lott said he attempted to take a statement from Patrick later that day, but she wouldn’t stop talking to let him ask any questions or read her the Miranda warning.

Shults set Patrick’s next court appearance on Oct. 23. She remains jailed on $500,000 bond.