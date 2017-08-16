Woman charged with starvation of her dog set for trial

Lindsey Price, 29, was charged in June after her former landlord found the rotted carcass of a dog officials believe she adopted from the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter two years ago.

The investigation began in late May after Price’s landlord at her Northridge condo found the long-rotted carcass of an adult black and brown dog. Animal control officials said Price adopted a 12-week old puppy — named Sugar at the time, but renamed Luna after the adoption — in March 2015.

Animal Shelter Co-Director Tammy Davis said she was certain the dog found inside the condo was that same puppy.

Price appeared briefly in Washington County General Sessions Court for her first hearing since being arraigned on charges of animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and abandonment. Assistant District Attorney General Michael Rasnake said Price demanded a trial, so the case was reset to give time for the state and defense to subpoena witnesses. Her bench trial was scheduled for Oct. 11.

Price had been on probation at the time she was cited in the cruelty case. She pleaded guilty in December to DUI.

After the story was first publicized, it spread quickly on social media. The post about the dog’s fate was shared more than 9,000 times.