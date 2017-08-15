UPDATED: Benfield to be arraigned Tuesday in murder of 89-year-old woman

Facts about Benfield's upcoming appearance in court and information on the month-long investigation that led to his arrest were revealed during a Monday afternoon press conference at the sheriff's department, hosted by Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and First District Attorney General Tony Clark.

Nolen was a next-door neighbor of Benfield’s. Nolen’s daughter and granddaughter found her badly injured in her residence at 128 Dan Bowers Road in the Hunter community July 14. She had bruises on her chin and that family members suspected were caused by an assault. Nolen was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where she died July 26.

With Benfield's arrest coming late Friday night, Clark said his office has not yet had time to evaluate all the factors in whether or not the death penalty will be requested in Benfield's trial.

Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers was originally scheduled to be out of town this week, attending a judicial conference. When news of Benfield's arrest broke, Bowers chose to remain in town and scheduled a special session of court for Benfield's arraignment at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

During the month-long investigation, Lunceford said over 20 people were interviewed. Several DNA samples were taken from the persons of interest and some polygraph tests were conducted.

"Although every effort was being undertaken to solve this case, you have to wait for science to catch up with you," Lunceford said.

Some clues the sheriff's department were looking for early in the case had to do with items that Nolen's family said were missing. These included some pain medication, a green lock box and some sheets taken from Nolen's bed.

The break in the case came came as a result of DNA evidence as well as Benfield's past criminal record. The DNA was found during an autopsy conducted July 27. The DNA was present in fingernail clippings from both Nolen's left and right hands. Those clippings and other evidence had been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory in Knoxville.

Lunceford said the found DNA was associated with Benfield, who lived directly behind Nolen's residence at 672 Highway 91. The sheriff's department found that Benfield had been released from a South Carolina prison in December 2016, after serving 16 years on four counts of residential burglary. He was serving his probation in Tennessee until he was arrested last week on a violation of probation warrant.

Benfield lived at the Hunter residence with his fiancé, Donna Gay, until the morning that Nolen's family found she had been assaulted July 14.

After receiving the crime lab report, Capt. Jeff Markland and another investigator went to Gaffney, S.C., to talk with Gay. She told the investigators that on July 13, she and Benfield had a heated argument, which ended when she went to bed at 1 a.m. July 14. She said that after she went to bed, she was unaware of Benfield's activities until 6 a.m., when she heard him taking a shower. Gay told investigators she went back to sleep and did not wake up until 8 a.m.

Investigators reported that Gay told them she decided to end her relationship with Benfield that morning. She decided to move back to Gaffney and began packing her belongings while he was at work.

While packing up at the residence, Gay told Markland she discovered a garbage bag inside of a wall recess within the basement. She opened it and said she found "old woman's clothing." She said the clothing included at least two shirts, which Gay said did not fit anyone in her household. Gay said the clothing was damp and had a musty smell.

Gay said she also discovered a set of sheets that were wadded up beneath a pile of laundry on a futon in the basement. She said the sheets did not fit any of the beds in her residence. She said a nightgown and bathrobe were also present

Investigators interviewed Benfield on Aug. 11. They reported that he initially denied ever being inside Nolen's residence except for one time and had never spoken with Nolen except for one time in the early spring of 2017.

When Benfield was confronted with various pieces of evidence, the investigators said he began negotiating with the officers. At one point in the interview, the investigators said Birchfield told them he did not have any intention of hurting Nolen when he went inside her residence.

During Monday's press conference, Lunceford expressed his thanks to several groups.

"I would like to commend the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff's office for their work in closing this case so quickly. We also have a four-man computer analyst unit who did a lot of work behind the scenes."

Lunceford also thanked the Nolen family.

"Although we tried to keep them updated, they were very patient and understanding in what had to be an extremely stressful time. An I would like to thank God for answering a lot of prayers in the past four weeks."

The sheriff also spoke out strongly against social media activities during the past month. He said that while the Internet is a good thing, "the gossip pages are nothing but gossip." Even so, he said investigators had to check out those items, wasting valuable time that could have been used on the case.

"Gossip doesn't help anyone and it hurts the family. It doesn't help anyone," Lunceford said.