Appellate court upholds killer's conviction in 2013 Johnson City shooting

Marcus Gergish, 40, is serving a total of 21 years for the shooting death and robbery of Timothy Peregoy Sr., 46, of Kingsport, outside Peregoy’s son’s apartment on Nathaniel Drive on April 3, 2013. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, but the jury decided on lesser criminally negligent homicide with the two counts of attempted aggravated robbery.

Peregoy was shot around 12:10 a.m., as he, his wife, Dawna, and their son, Brandon, were preparing to head back to their residence after spending time with their older son in Johnson City. As the trio got into their vehicle, two men came to their vehicle, one on each side, and began demanding the Peregoys hand over their “stuff.”

Peregoy Sr. was shot in the encounter and later died at the Johnson City Medical Center.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals issued its opinion late last week confirming Gergish’s conviction and 21-year prison sentence in the case. The appeal was filed after Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice denied Gergish’s motion for a new trial. The issues raised in that filing, according to the higher court, were waived because Gergish didn’t file the motion for new trial by the 30-day deadline after his sentencing.

The court ruled Gergish can still challenge the sufficiency of the evidence used in his trial.

According to testimony during the trial, Gergish knocked on Peregoy Jr.’s door looking to buy Suboxone around 11 p.m. The only person there who had any was Dawna Peregoy, and she handed a half strip to her son to sell to Gergish for $10. During that brief encounter, Peregoy Sr. apparently offered information that he had oxy and opana pills, two types of pain pills, locked up in a safe and could get them to Gergish the next day if he needed them. Gergish left and the Peregoys began gathering their belongings to leave.

After loading up their vehicle, Peregoy Sr., his wife and son, Brandon, were in their vehicle ready to back up when two men walked up and pulled open the driver’s and passenger’s door. Dawna Peregoy said a black man was on her side of the car while Brandon Peregoy, who sat behind his father in the driver’s seat, said it was Marcus Gergish standing there with a gun and demanding Peregoy hand over his “stuff.”

During the scuffle, Peregoy Sr. was shot. Brandon Peregoy said he was 90 percent sure the man who shot his father was Gergish, apparently basing that conclusion on the clothing the shooter wore and the sound of his voice. After the shooting, three men were seen running from the scene.

Gergish was sentenced to 21 years in prison — six years on the homicide, to be served at 60 percent, and 15 years on the two attempted robbery convictions, which was concurrent and served at 45 percent. The 15 years is consecutive to the six years for an effective 21-year sentence. Gergish is also serving a six-year sentence for prior forgery and identity theft convictions. He was on probation from those convictions at the time of Peregoy’s murder.

Gergish can file a petition with the Tennessee Supreme Court asking that panel to reconsider the CCA’s ruling. If the higher court denies the request to hear Gergish’s petition, or denies it if the panel does hear it, the next step would be a post-conviction motion.