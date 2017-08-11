Murder conviction, probation violations net life plus four years for Elizabethton man

The 23-year-old has been in custody since his arrest for first-degree felony murder and robbery for the Aug. 18, 2015, death of Karen Parker, 49, inside her Nathaniel Drive apartment. Garland, of Elizabethton, was convicted of the charges in April and faced sentencing Friday.

“Her life was lost for really nothing,” Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street said during the hearing. All Garland and his co-defendant, Dallas Sarden, took was a Walmart gift card Parker had received for her birthday and her bank card.

Garland and Sarden used those cards to make food and cigarette purchases in the days after Parker’s death, and the paper trail led investigators to the pair.

The first-degree murder conviction automatically carried a life sentence, but Street had to sentence Garland for the robbery conviction, as well as three violation of probation charges that resulted from the murder arrest while he was on probation for other convictions.

Garland was sentenced to five years for robbery, but it wrapped into the life sentence. Garland was ordered to serve the sentences for violation of probation, which was a combined four years.

Street said the four years would be served first, then Garland would begin serving his life sentence. An unrelated pending theft charge was dismissed.

Garland’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Bill Francisco, urged the judge to consider not running the sentences consecutively. He said it was his client’s statement to police that ultimately helped them solve the murder.

He said other than these offenses, Garland “is a mild-mannered person. He has it on his conscience. He will for the rest of his life.”

Garland and Starden apparently blamed the other for Parker’s death and theft of her bank debit card. In a statement to police after his arrest on an unrelated charge, Garland said he wasn’t going to refuse the food Sarden had bought for him, but claimed he had nothing to do with Parker’s death or taking the card.

He did, however, tell a police investigator that he took $45 from Parker’s wallet, money that he later used to buy the pair food at Red Lobster.

Garland’s statement also put him in Parker’s residence, taking turns with Sarden holding Parker down as the other ransacked the apartment looking for her car keys. They didn’t find the keys, but did find the cash, Parker’s bank card and a $20 Walmart gift card — a birthday gift from her sister.

Two families walked out of the courtroom Friday with little to say. It isn’t over for either of them. Garland’s attorney will file a motion for a new trial that Street will hear later this year. Sarden remains jailed awaiting trial.

His trial was scheduled to start earlier this week, but a medical issue with a prosecutor kept the case from being tried. Sarden appeared with his attorney, Patrick Denton, on Monday to get the case reset.

During that hearing, Sarden attempted to fire Denton because he wanted a speedy trial. Street told Sarden the delay had nothing to do with Denton and he would not allow the attorney to be fired.

Sarden is now scheduled for trial Jan. 16-18.