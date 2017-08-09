Two lawsuits pending by Jonesborough man shot by deputy

Both lawsuits have the same basic information, but one was filed in Washington County Circuit Court and the other was filed in U.S. District Court, both claiming the man’s civil rights were violated.

Aubrey Calhoun was shot around 6 p.m. Nov. 16, 2015, by Deputy Michael Garmer after the officer was dispatched to a domestic dispute and check welfare call. Calhoun and his wife had apparently had an argument and he left their residence in his truck. A dispatcher told officers Calhoun did have a handgun and had threatened to harm himself during the domestic dispute.

While one deputy was at the home talking to Calhoun’s wife, Garmer located a man sitting in a pickup in the parking lot of Mount Zion Baptist Church on Mount Zion Church Road in Jonesborough.

According to the lawsuit’s details, Garmer parked in front of Calhoun’s truck but never activated his emergency lights on the patrol car. The emergency lights would have activated Garmer’s in-car camera system, according to the lawsuit. In an answer to the suit, the sheriff’s office denied Garmer’s patrol car had an operable dashboard camera. Garmer also did not activate a body camera he was wearing that night, investigators said, but it was due to “the rapidly developing circumstances,” and did not violate any department policy.

The suit states Garmer ordered Calhoun to exit the truck, which he did and with his hands up, walked toward the officer. Garmer fired his service weapons and shot Calhoun three times.

The lawsuit stated Calhoun did have an unloaded pistol in the truck, but was unarmed when he was shot.

After the shooting, the District Attorney General’s Office asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to handle the investigation. District Attorney General Tony Clark announced in January that the TBI found no wrongdoing on Garmer’s part and there would be no charges as a result of the shooting.

The lawsuit details permanent serious injuries to Calhoun that left him with one bullet lodged near his spine. Calhoun apparently racked up more than $400,000 in medical bills for treatment

Both lawsuits attack Sheriff Ed Graybeal in his administrative role at the department to oversee proper training for officers in the use of force and enforce policies designed to dictate how an officer implements the use of force.

Calhoun’s account of what happened differs from what Clark reported to the media after the investigation was complete.

According to Clark, Garmer talked with Calhoun for several minutes after arriving on the scene. He told Calhoun he was there to help him and and ordered Calhoun to keep his hands visible. Garmer had positioned himself outside his cruiser but behind the opened driver's door and spoke to Calhoun over the public address system in his vehicle.

According to statements Garmer gave to the TBI, Calhoun said, "It's a good night to go to sleep," and began running toward Garmer with his hands behind his back. Garmer drew his weapon and again ordered Calhoun to show his hands.

"Calhoun continues running with his hands behind his back and yells, 'I've got your gun right here,' " Clark said. That's when Garmer fired and hit Calhoun three times. Clark said another officer, Deputy Curt Sells, drove up on the scene and heard the shots but didn't see Garmer fire. Sells had first responded to the Calhoun residence and was talking his wife when Garmer radioed that he thought he’d found the vehicle.

“He did not have a weapon out, he did not display a weapon,” Clark said, referring to Calhoun, but officers later found a loaded 1911 .45-caliber handgun that was cocked. The weapon was lying on the middle console inside the truck and later identified by Calhoun’s wife as the one he had taken from the house.

"When Officer Garmer saw both hands and no gun, he holstered his weapon and ran toward Mr. Calhoun," Clark said. "Their training is to handcuff a subject, so they handcuffed and retrieved their medical emergency equipment and began to render aid."

Calhoun was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment after the shooting.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the merits of the lawsuits.

“I cannot make any specific comments on pending litigation, however, Officer Garmer has been cleared by a grand jury of any criminal wrongdoing, and I fully support him and the findings of the grand jury,” Graybeal said.

Both lawsuits ask for a jury trial in the matters and each demand $12.5 million in punitive and compensatory damages.